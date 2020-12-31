World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, Adam Renton, Kara Fox and Harry Clarke-Ezzidio, CNN

Updated 10:20 a.m. ET, December 31, 2020
20 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 45 min ago

The UK Covid-19 variant is more transmissible and affects more people under 20, new research shows

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio and Kara Fox

The new Covid-19 variant first found in the UK is growing rapidly, is more transmissible than other variants, and affecting a greater proportion of people under 20, according to a study.

The research is a collaborative effort from scientists and researchers at Imperial College London, the University of Edinburgh, Public Health England, the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Birmingham and the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium.

As of December 30, at least 27 countries, Hong Kong, and Taiwan have so far reported cases of the new strain, per CNN reporting. 

“There is a consensus among all analyses that the VOC [the Variant of Concern or new variant] has a substantial transmission advantage,” the study said. It added that the difference between the reproduction number of the mutation, in comparison to other variants of the virus, is 0.4 to 0.7 higher. The reproduction number reflects the number of individuals that one infected person transmits the virus to.

According to the study, the reproduction number for the new variant is currently between 1.4 and 1.8.

“These analyses, which have informed UK government planning in recent weeks, show that the new variant of concern, B.1.1.7, has substantially higher transmissibility than previous SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the UK,” Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London said.

The study also said that while people under the age of 20 years make up a greater proportion of cases of the new variant of the virus, it is too early to determine the reason why.

As the new variant is more easily transmissible, controlling it will be more difficult, said Ferguson, who emphasized the "urgency of rolling out vaccination as quickly as possible."

Imperial College's Dr. Erik Volz said that "all viruses evolve, and very rarely a virus will change in a way that requires us to re-evaluate public health policy," noting that experts had found "overwhelming evidence of a change in transmissibility of the B.1.1.7 variant that should be taken into account when planning our Covid-19 response in the new year.” 

On Monday, the UK will roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which was authorized for use on Wednesday.

3 hr 28 min ago

Police to spot check NYE parties around Sydney

From CNN's Carly Walsh

New South Wales police officers patrol near Sydney Opera House in Australia on December 31.
New South Wales police officers patrol near Sydney Opera House in Australia on December 31. Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, today's New Year festivities around the world will be largely subdued and restricted. 

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) say they will perform spot checks on New Year’s Eve gatherings to ensure Covid-19 restrictions are being adhered to, according to public broadcaster ABC.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told ABC: "You are going to see large numbers of uniformed police officers out and about."

"We'll be checking licensed premises, we'll be door-knocking when necessary, we'll be out and patrolling public areas to ensure people abide by the current health orders," he added.

Households are limited to five guests in Greater Sydney and surrounding areas, whilst outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 30 people, according to ABC.

3 hr 47 min ago

China to provide free vaccines to all citizens

From CNN’s Beijing bureau

Zeng Yixin, a vice-minister of China's National Health Commission, leaves following a news conference in Beijing on Friday.
Zeng Yixin, a vice-minister of China's National Health Commission, leaves following a news conference in Beijing on Friday. Leo Ramirez/AFP/Getty Images

China will provide free coronavirus shots to all of its citizens, a top health official said in a news conference Thursday.

Zeng Yixin, a vice-minister of China’s National Health Commission said that vaccines provide a public benefit by their very nature and while their price may vary, "an important premise is that [they] will be provided to the public for free.”

On Thursday, China’s homegrown Sinopharm vaccine was approved for use by China’s regulator, the National Medical Products Administration.

Sinopharm subsidiary Beijing Biological Products Institute announced that its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 79% effective on Wednesday.

More than 4.5 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered to "key groups" and "high-risk groups" prior to the authorization of the vaccine as part of a controversial emergency use program that began in July.

Among those who have already been vaccinated, fewer than 0.1% developed a light fever, and about two people per million developed "relative serious adverse reactions" such as allergies, according to Zeng.

3 hr 59 min ago

Pfizer says it has no data to support UK vaccination plan

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Vasco Cotovio

A nurse in Manchester, England, prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination center on December 17.
A nurse in Manchester, England, prepares to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination center on December 17. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Pfizer says it does not have data to demonstrate that just a single dose of its Covid-19 vaccine would provide protection against the disease after more than 21 days, after the UK government announced plans to widen intervals between the first and second doses from three to 12 weeks.

“Pfizer and BioNTech’s Phase 3 study for the Covid-19 vaccine was designed to evaluate the vaccine’s safety and efficacy following a 2-dose schedule, separated by 21 days,” Pfizer said in a statement on Thursday.

There are no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days," Pfizer said.

The pharmaceutical giant explained that it did not evaluate different dosing schedules because “the majority of trial participants received the second dose within the window specified in the study design.”

Pfizer’s statement comes after the UK's Chief Medical officers issued updated guidance on the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, now advising that a second dose may be given between three to 12 weeks following the first dose.

Speaking during a televised briefing from Downing Street on Wednesday, the head of the UK medicines regulator (MHRA), Dr. June Raine said that the updated guidance “allows for a potentially longer interval” than previously recommended, presenting an opportunity to vaccinate more people with first doses sooner and potentially providing them with some degree of protection before receiving their second doses.

In addition to not having data to support the new guidance by the UK government, Pfizer has urged health authorities to be vigilant when introducing different dosing regiments.

“While decisions on alternative dosing regimens reside with health authorities, Pfizer believes it is critical health authorities conduct surveillance efforts on any alternative schedules implemented and to ensure each recipient is afforded the maximum possible protection, which means immunization with two doses of the vaccine,” the company said on Thursday.

“We remain committed to our ongoing dialogue with regulators, health authorities and governments, including the UK, and to our continued data sharing efforts to help inform any public health decisions aimed at defeating this devastating pandemic,” Pfizer added.

4 hr 24 min ago

Czech Republic reports record daily infections

From CNN's Tomas Etzler in Prague

A medical worker treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at the intensive care unit of the General University Hospital on December 24, in Prague, Czech Republic.
A medical worker treats a patient infected with the coronavirus at the intensive care unit of the General University Hospital on December 24, in Prague, Czech Republic. Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

The Czech Republic has recorded its highest daily tally of positive Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started, after health authorities reported 16,939 new cases on Thursday.

According to the Czech Health Ministry, 52% of tests carried out in the past 24 hours came back positive.

The Czech Republic is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus in Europe, with 718,661 diagnosed cases and 11,580 deaths.

The country is currently at level 5, the highest of its Covid-19 risk assessment levels, which means the situation across the country is at a critical stage.

4 hr 50 min ago

Australian states will shut borders again as local transmission grows in NSW and Victoria

From CNN's Carly Walsh

New South Wales police officers guard an entrance as part of Covid-19 restrictions for New Year celebrations around Circular Quay in Sydney on December 31.
New South Wales police officers guard an entrance as part of Covid-19 restrictions for New Year celebrations around Circular Quay in Sydney on December 31. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

Several Australian states moved to shut borders as cases stemming from an outbreak of Covid-19 in northern Sydney earlier this month continues to grow and take root in neighboring Victoria state. 

Interstate travel had largely been cut earlier this year during the country’s first wave.

Victoria, which reported three new locally transmitted cases Thursday, will close its borders with the state of New South Wales (NSW) starting Friday, according to public broadcaster ABC. As a result of the fresh outbreak in the state, new Covid-19 restrictions have been issued hours before New Year’s Eve celebrations, with gatherings of more than 15 people are no longer allowed and masks are now mandatory indoors.

The state of Western Australia said its restrictions -- which were described by acting Premier Roger Cook as “essentially a hard border ” -- were extended to the state of Victoria starting Friday. Western Australia travel restrictions on those from NSW have been in place since December 19. 

In the Northern Territories, Health Minister Natasha Fyles announced that from Friday, travelers from the greater Sydney area would have to go into quarantine in a designated facility. She added they were monitoring the situation in metropolitan Melbourne in Victoria state.

The ABC also reported that the state of South Australia will close its border with NSW from Friday but its border with Victoria will remain open.

The usual New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney has been shortened this year, with movement around the city restricted.

5 hr 30 min ago

Pakistan to buy 1.2 million doses of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s Hira Humayun, Sophie Jeong and Sophia Saifi

A staff member inspects syringes of Covid-19 inactivated vaccine products at a packaging plant of the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd, a unit of state-owned Sinopharm, in Beijing.
A staff member inspects syringes of Covid-19 inactivated vaccine products at a packaging plant of the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd, a unit of state-owned Sinopharm, in Beijing. Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua/AP

Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China’s state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry announced Thursday.

“The cabinet committee has decided that to begin with 12 lac (1.2mil) doses of vaccines will be bought from Chinese company Sinopharm, which in the first quarter of 2021, will be provided for free to front line workers,” Chaudhry tweeted.

China approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by Sinopharm for public use on Thursday. Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm’s subsidiary China National Biotec Group, announced on Wednesday that its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 79% effective.  

On Thursday, Pakistan reported 2,475 coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload to 479,715. It also reported 58 virus-related fatalities, for a total death toll of 10,105.

6 hr 57 min ago

South Korean prison battles coronavirus outbreak

From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo in Seoul

A medical staff member takes a swab from a visitor to test for Covid-19 outside the City Hall in Seoul on December 28.
A medical staff member takes a swab from a visitor to test for Covid-19 outside the City Hall in Seoul on December 28. Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

A prison in Seoul has recorded 792 Covid-19 cases since late November, Vice-Minister of Justice Lee Yong-gu said in a briefing Thursday.

The Dongbu detention facility, located in southeast Seoul, reported its first case after a staff member was believed to have contracted the virus from their family, according to Lee.

Of the 792 reported cases, 771 are inmates and 21 are staff, Lee said.

The minister said all prison facilities nationwide are now following the highest social-distancing measures, banning all visits except special lawyer-inmate meetings, and cancelling all work and classes from Thursday.

South Korea recorded 967 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the nation’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Thursday.

The national tally of confirmed cases now stands at 60,740, with 900 related deaths, according to KDCA.

7 hr 51 min ago

New Year's Eve fireworks are on in some places, but they'll look a lot different this year

From CNN's Lauren M. Johnson

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world will look very different this year as cities take precautions against the spread of Covid-19.

The best view of most major cities is going to be from your couch. Most of the large traditional displays of fireworks and celebrations globally have been canceled and replaced with smaller televised or streamed events.

Here are the places still holding events and where to watch the downscaled favorites.

London: London's iconic fireworks show over the River Thames is canceled this year, and much of England is now under tough stay-at-home restrictions. But there will be a special broadcast on the BBC for people to enjoy while they're inside.

New York: Yes, the ball will be dropping in Times Square and there will be some celebration, but the events are closed to the public. The show is going on for the annual national broadcasts on several stations, so even though no one is waiting for hours in the freezing cold, you can still see the events unfold as we count down to midnight.

Sydney: Sydney is forgoing its traditional public showstopping New Year's Eve events for smaller celebrations that will be publicly broadcast. Instead of a huge fireworks show, there will be a smaller display over the Sydney Harbour Bridge at midnight.

Paris: There will be no public events held for those celebrating the new year in Paris, but there will be a livestreamed concert in Notre Dame Cathedral by composer and performer Jean-Michel Jarre for everyone to watch.

Read more:

New Year's Eve fireworks are on in some places, but they'll look a lot different this year
RELATED

New Year's Eve fireworks are on in some places, but they'll look a lot different this year