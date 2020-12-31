Japan may consider declaring a state of emergency to counter rising Covid-19 cases

Shoppers stand outside stores at the Ameya Yokocho market in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, December 30. Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Japan's government may consider declaring a state of emergency if Covid-19 continues to spread further, a minister in charge of the country's coronavirus response said on Twitter Wednesday.

"We have to curb the spread of coronavirus at any cost," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said in a tweet.

Tokyo recorded 944 new Covid-19 cases for Wednesday -- the highest daily increase in infections since the pandemic began. The total number of people to have been infected in Tokyo now stands at 58,840, according to the Japanese Health Ministry.

Overall, Japan reported 3,851 new coronavirus cases and 65 virus-related deaths on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said. It added that 668 patients were in serious condition on Wednesday, down by seven from the previous day.

The total number of confirmed cases nationwide now stands at 231,016, while the death toll has reached 3,427.