Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" by winter end, says health minister

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a media conference in Sydney on October 15. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Australia will allow fully-vaccinated international students and skilled workers into parts of the country without needing to apply for a federal travel exemption, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday.

Under the new rules, vaccinated tourists from Japan and South Korea will also be allowed to visit Australia from December 1.

Both groups will still need to comply with the quarantine measures set out by different states and territories.

"From the first of next month, we'll start welcoming back the students, we'll start welcoming back those on skilled visas that are desperately needed so we can take full advantage of the economic recovery we are working to secure," Morrison said.

Earlier this month Australia relaxed its tough border restrictions for citizens, residents and their families. Strict quarantine regulations were also dropped at a national level, meaning it is up to individual states and territories to decide their own restrictions.

The states of New South Wales and Victoria -- home to the largest cities Sydney and Melbourne -- have both dropped quarantine for fully-vaccinated people and children under 12. But Western Australia and some other states are still requiring 14 days quarantine.

Under the new arrangement, travellers will have to show proof of vaccination status, a negative Covid PCR test, as well as an eligible visa.

Monday's announcement comes a day after parts of Australia opened a travel bubble with Singapore, allowing fully vaccinated tourists to travel between the two countries.