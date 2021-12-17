World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Tamara Qiblawi and Hannah Strange

Updated 8:06 a.m. ET, December 17, 2021
4 min ago

CNN poll: Nearly 4 in 10 Americans think Covid-19 precautions are here to stay

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

Most of the public continues to take precautions to guard against the risks of Covid-19 and nearly 4 in 10 Americans think they'll continue doing so for the foreseeable future, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

More than half, 55%, say the risk of coronavirus remains high enough that they think it is still necessary to take extra precautions in their everyday lives. Thirty-eight percent anticipate they'll continue taking these extra precautions going forward, with just 17% believing they'll eventually feel safe enough to return to their pre-pandemic habits. Another 45% say they already feel safe enough to carry out everyday life largely the way it was before the pandemic, up from 36% in a survey conducted in August and early September.

This divide in Americans' approaches to Covid mirrors a broader rift in views of how the nation should be handling the pandemic, the poll finds. Those still taking precautions also largely favor mitigation policies put in place by the government or other institutions: 72% believe the government has a role to play in limiting the spread of Covid-19, 70% consider vaccination requirements an acceptable way of raising vaccination rates and 74% favor mask requirements in public indoor spaces.

Among the smaller share who've returned to their pre-pandemic normal, 66% consider vaccination requirements an infringement on personal rights, 82% believe mask-wearing should be optional and 65% believe that the government cannot effectively limit the spread of the virus.

The dwindling minority who remain unvaccinated are the least likely to say they're factoring the pandemic into their lives in other ways. Two-thirds of unvaccinated adults say that they're not currently taking any precautions against coronavirus, compared with 39% of those who've been vaccinated.

The results come amid widespread but ebbing concerns about the virus. A 62% majority of Americans still say they're at least somewhat worried about the coronavirus pandemic in their communities — 22% say they're very worried, down from 41% in a poll taken in August and early September. Roughly 62% of Americans say the pandemic was a factor for them in making holiday plans this year, but only 30% call it a major factor. Even among those who say they're currently taking Covid precautions, fewer than half say that the pandemic was a major factor in their plans.

37 min ago

South African president "making good progress" in recovery from Covid-19

From David McKenzie in Johannesburg

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is "making good progress" as he continues treatment for Covid-19, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.

"The President is in good spirits and comfortable in his recovery," the statement read. Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on December 12 and was exhibiting mild symptoms.

The South African presidency called on citizens to get vaccinated, wear masks, wash their hands frequently and adhere to social distancing rules.

"This will help save lives, reduce the need for hospital admissions, allow businesses to remain open and enable people to work and earn an income," the presidency said.

It added: "Risky or careless behaviour will endanger the public health and economic activity, neither of which the country can afford during this important period for the retail and tourism sectors."
1 hr 7 min ago

EU to order 180 million doses of Pfizer vaccine adapted to Omicron

From Duarte Mendonça in Cascais

A photo shows empty bottles of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Emile Muller hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, on January 8, 2021
A photo shows empty bottles of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Emile Muller hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, on January 8, 2021 (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

European Union member states have agreed to order over 180 million doses of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine adapted to protect against the Omicron variant.

"Member states have agreed to trigger a first tranche of over 180 million extra doses of adapted vaccines, in our third contract with BioNTech Group and Pfizer," head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

The head of the European Commission stressed that "Omicron is really threatening us," while "spreading at a ferocious pace." She said that the "answer can only be to increase vaccination," along with other protective measures to fight the pandemic.

Von der Leyen predicts that "companies will develop adapted vaccines, if requested, within 100 days."

1 hr 8 min ago

UK PM's office dismisses reports that Boris Johnson attended a pizza party during lockdown

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied reports that he attended a pizza party at Downing Street during the UK's first lockdown, dismissing the gathering as a "series of meetings."

The reports come amid growing controversy over claims that a number of social events were held inside 10 Downing Street during the 2020 lockdowns, in violation of strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The scandal has also limited the government's ability to roll out new rules to tackle the Omicron variant, with opponents of the measures accusing the government of employing double standards.

"On 15 May 2020, the Prime Minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then Health and Care Secretary [Matt Hancock] and his team in the garden following a press conference," a Downing Street spokesperson told CNN when asked about reports that Johnson had spent 15 minutes with staff who shared pizza and drank wine at Downing Street offices and garden until late in the evening.

"The Prime Minister went to his residence shortly after 7pm," the spokesperson said. "A small number of staff required to be in work remained in the Downing Street Garden for part of the afternoon and evening."

The spokesperson went on to say that "in the summer months Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings."

At the time the alleged May 2020 gathering took place, coronavirus restrictions only allowed people in England to meet one person from a different household outdoors.

1 hr 25 min ago

Germany reports increase in Omicron variant

From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), is pictured before a press conference about the current Corona situation in Germany on December 16, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. 
Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), is pictured before a press conference about the current Corona situation in Germany on December 16, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.  (Florian Gaertner/Photothek/Getty Images)

Germany reported an increase in the number of Omicron infections, according to a weekly report from the country's national disease and control center, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday.

A total of 325 suspected cases were reported to the RKI by Tuesday, including 112 confirmed Omicron cases and 213 suspected cases of the variant. In the previous week, Germany only had 28 confirmed cases of the variant.

In the last 24 hours, Germany reported 50,968 new infections and 437 deaths. The country's seven-day incidence rate dropped but remains high at 332 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Germany has reported 107,639 deaths from Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

2 hr 8 min ago

Hospitalization rates still 'much lower' in South Africa despite Omicron wave

From David McKenzie in Johannesburg

Despite record-breaking confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa, hospital admissions rates continue to be much lower than previous waves, South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla said Friday.

"The weekly average hospital admissions are definitely much lower than during the third wave," Phaala said, adding that there were signs that the peak in cases was passing in Gauteng Province, the first hit by the Omicron surge which started in November.

A lower proportion of admitted patients are on oxygen and ventilators and they are staying in hospital for less time on average, according to early research by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Researchers said that it is too early to definitively assess Omicron's relative severity, adding that immunity from prior infection, as well as vaccination, could be playing a significant role.

Phaahla also said he was disappointed that vaccination rates had tailed off in the country as it heads into the holiday period. "Jab before you job," he said, using a slang term for partying.

2 hr 5 min ago

Wales to close nightclubs after Boxing Day

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister talks at a Welsh government Covid-19 briefing on December 10, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. 
Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister talks at a Welsh government Covid-19 briefing on December 10, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales.  (Polly Thomas/Getty Images)

Nightclubs in Wales will close the day after Boxing Day in response to the threat posed by the Omicron variant, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced Thursday.

"Omicron poses a new threat to our health and safety. It is the most serious development in the pandemic to date," Drakeford said in a statement. "It is one we must take seriously. We will continue to put in place proportionate measures to protect people's lives and livelihoods."

A two-meter social distancing rule will be reinstated across businesses and services, with one-way systems and physical barriers.

2 hr 15 min ago

A 'viral blizzard' about to hit the US, expert says

From Travis Caldwell

With Covid-19 hospitalizations rising as the holiday season gets into full swing, experts are urging people to take precautionary measures against a new variant that may quickly sweep the nation.

While the Delta variant is still a worrying presence, there could be millions of more Americans infected within weeks due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

"I think we're really just about to experience a viral blizzard," Osterholm told CNN's Erin Burnett on Thursday. "I think in the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta, and we're not yet sure exactly how that's going to work out."

With so many possible cases from Omicron -- which scientists believe to be more contagious though most cases so far appear to be mild -- there will be a serious strain on the health care system as more workers will likely get sick, Osterholm said.

 "What you have here right now is a potential perfect storm," Osterholm said. "I've been very concerned about the fact that we could easily see a quarter or a third of our health care workers quickly becoming cases themselves."

Andy Slavitt, a former senior pandemic adviser to President Joe Biden, said that while tools such as vaccines are now available rather than during last winter's surge, "a very rough January" lies ahead due to Omicron. 

2 hr 8 min ago

Australia's New South Wales hits another daily Covid-19 record

From Caitlin McGee in Auckland

NSW Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard attends a press conference and COVID-19 briefing on June 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. 
NSW Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard attends a press conference and COVID-19 briefing on June 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.  (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Australia's New South Wales has set another daily record of 2,313 Covid-19 cases as infections surge across the state. The state has broken its own record for news for the second day in a row, with infections jumping from Thursday's total of 1,742.

NSW Health also reported one death while 215 people are in hospital, with 24 in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Superspreading events at large venues -- including a Taylor Swift listening party in Sydney last Friday -- are driving up the numbers. The spread has been made worse by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned on Wednesday that numbers could reach 25,000 a day by January.

A raft of restrictions have been eased across the state this week: masks are now only required on public transport, at airports, planes and for unvaccinated indoor hospitality staff. QR codes are no longer needed in supermarkets, shopping centers and other businesses.

NSW State Premier Dominic Perrottet has said he does not want to go back to a lockdown or reintroduce restrictions.

Over 93% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated in New South Wales.