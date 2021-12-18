The Netherlands will impose strict lockdown measures to curb Omicron spread, prime minister says

Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets look on during a game at Barclays Center on June 1, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been placed on the NBA’s health and safety protocol, the team confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

Durant and Irving become the eighth and ninth members of the Nets to be placed on the list this week. Since Monday, Nets star guard James Harden, along with forwards Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre' Bembry, James Johnson and guards Jevon Carter and Bruce Bowen, were also placed on the list.

Some context: The news comes one day after the team announced Irving would re-join to practice and play in games outside New York.

Irving, who has said he’s unvaccinated against Covid-19, had been sitting out this season after the team ruled he could not participate in practice or games until he was eligible to be a full participant. Local New York City policy prohibits any unvaccinated player from playing in home games.

On Saturday, Brooklyn announced it signed James Ennis III and guard Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts as it deals with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Nets are scheduled to host the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Since Irving has been away from the team, he is required to test negative for five days straight in order to be allowed to re-join the team. Being placed on the list indicates that Irving either tested positive, provided an inconclusive test or is considered a close contact to someone who has tested positive. This is the case for Durant as well.

Starting on Dec. 26, per new league protocols, all players and staff will be tested on game days. Players who got a booster shot or recovered from the virus recently will be exempt. The team didn’t specify if Irving and Durant tested positive or if they’re considered close contacts.

Players who are placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols must test negative twice in a span of 24 hours.