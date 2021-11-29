What we know so far about the Omicron variant and its global spread

Countries in every part of the world are frantically putting in place travel restrictions, days after the new Omicron variant was first detected.
Here's what we know so far on Monday.
- Worldwide risk is 'very high': The overall global risk related to the new Omicron variant is "assessed as very high," according to a World Health Organization (WHO) technical brief released Monday. "Depending on how transmissible the variant is and whether it could escape immunity, there could be future surges of Covid-19, which could have severe consequences," it said.
- Multiple countries have found cases: A number of nations are reporting their first cases of the variant, but the true number of Omicron infections is unknown and official reports depend heavily on how well a country is able to put genome sequencing in place on a mass scale. Countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere have detected cases since the first infections were found in southern Africa.
- Omicron may spread faster than Delta: Based on early evidence seen in South Africa, the Omicron variant is transmitting faster than the Delta variant, said Salim Abdool Karim, an epidemiologist and former head of South Africa's Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19. Little is known about the epidemiology of the strain, but Karim said on Monday: "We are expecting it to transmit faster. And based on the early evidence we see in South Africa, it is certainly transmitting faster than the Delta variant."
- US travel ban comes into force: New US travel restrictions on southern Africa have come into effect, as the Biden administration seeks to respond to concerns over the variant. The White House is restricting travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.