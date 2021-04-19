Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed that Jose Mourinho, along with his coaching staff, has been "relieved of his duties."

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

"Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

"He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Former player Ryan Mason, who is just 29 years old, will take first team training, the club said.

Mourinho was appointed in November 2019 after Spurs sacked Mauricio Pochettino, who is now Paris Saint-Germain's coach.