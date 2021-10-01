World
A first look at Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated 11:15 a.m. ET, October 1, 2021
1 min ago

On the wings of falcons at the UAE pavilion

Maheshpreet Narula, Dubai

Celebrating a falcon in flight and designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, the UAE pavilion is in the Opportunity district near Al Wasl plaza at the heart of the Expo site.

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
The metal "wings" of the four-story building evoke the country's national bird. The roof of the pavilion can also be opened within three minutes.

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
Outside the pavilion, we met Emirati-Omani Fahad Badi, who has been working with falcons since he was 11. Here he is with a saker falcon, one of three species that fly in the UAE. Hooded to keep the falcon calm, this three-year old bird was bred not captured.

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
21 min ago

How to make an Expo

It's taken eight years and $7 billion to build, on a 4.38 square-kilometer (1.7 square-mile) site -- CNN's Scott McLean looks at how this Expo came to be.

53 min ago

The river that is also a person: New Zealand's groundbreaking legal declaration finds center stage at Expo

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
In 2017 the Whanganui River on New Zealand's north island was recognized as a legal person. The river is sacred in Māori culture and considered an ancestor, but had been exploited and degraded for decades. The ruling (called Te Awa Tupua) protected the river from rampant pollution, but was also the embodiment in law of indigenous values and the relationship between humanity and the natural world.

The New Zealand pavilion explores how humanity can recalibrate its relationship with nature for mutual benefit.

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
Read more about the ground-breaking ruling here

1 hr 11 min ago

Qatar makes a song and dance at Expo 2020

Eoin McSweeney, Dubai

At the Qatar pavilion a welcome party greets visitors.

This is a traditional Qatari dance specially for men, performed at marriage ceremonies or other significant events. The singer says the first line of a poem which is responded to by the other singers. The wide drums are percussion instruments called daf.

1 hr 25 min ago

Spain's solar chimneys

The Spanish pavilion, designed by Madrid-based amann-canovas-maruri, is in the Sustainability district and consists of a number of conical tents, which take the form of “solar chimneys,” according to the architects.

Solar chimneys use the heat of the sun on the side of a structure to draw hot air out of the top of a building, while allowing cool air in at the bottom -- a natural ventilation method that has been around for centuries. The idea is to reduce energy consumption without the need for extensive technology.

Eoin McSweeney/CNN
Inside is the "Dynamo," an art piece designed by Daniel Canogar. The noise you hear is a combination of different natural sounds fused together by Francisco Lopez. It's an interactive piece and each viewer can change its color by touching the wall in front of them. Its meaning is open to interpretation but it’s meant to represent how everyone's energy can affect the future.

1 hr 35 min ago

The Sustainability pavilion: What a net-zero energy building looks like in practice

Eoin McSweeney, Dubai

Courtesy Expo 2020 Dubai
The Sustainability pavilion -- one of three theme pavilions at Expo 2020 and a permanent structure -- was designed by Grimshaw Architects as a net-zero energy building and drag construction practices into the future.

Nearly 5,000 solar panels cover the pavilion roof and solar “trees,” which rotate with the arc of the sun for maximum light exposure. Another “tree” will harvest water by condensing air humidity, an innovative irrigation system will water the gardens, and wastewater will be recycled. The pavilion is partly buried, keeping it cooler than its surroundings.

Eoin McSweeney/CNN
Visitor Saeed Al Kaabi, 25, from the UAE, told CNN, "I feel proud that the Expo is here, the world is here now: 192 countries in my country."

"Clean energy is a good thing, the world is changing," he added. "The central dome is the most impressive part of the pavilion."

Saeed Al Kaabi, 25, from the UAE, interacts with an exhibit in the Sustainability pavilion.
Saeed Al Kaabi, 25, from the UAE, interacts with an exhibit in the Sustainability pavilion. Eoin McSweeney/CNN

2 hr 1 min ago

Celebrating liberty in the US pavilion

Designed by architects Woods Bagot, the US pavilion has a moving walkway that takes visitors through the exhibits.

Expo visitors walk past the US pavilion on October1.
Expo visitors walk past the US pavilion on October1. Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

One exhibit includes a recreation of Lady Liberty’s torch, and another features American innovators, including Steve Jobs.

An image of Apple founder Steve Jobs is seen inside the pavilion.
An image of Apple founder Steve Jobs is seen inside the pavilion. Giusepe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

Also on display is Thomas Jefferson's Quran, one of more than 6,000 titles sold to Congress by Jefferson in 1815.

Former American President Thomas Jefferson's Quran sits on display.
Former American President Thomas Jefferson's Quran sits on display. Jon Gambrell/AP

2 hr 26 min ago

A voyage through time and space in the Mobility pavilion

Maheshpreet Narula, Dubai

The Mobility pavilion, named Alif, takes visitors on a journey through time and space. Designed by UK architecture firm Foster + Partners, it includes the world’s largest passenger elevator.  

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
The experience starts in the Dubai desert and tells the stories of humankind’s early explorers, before looking at travel beyond Earth and the future of mobility. 

It previews superfast hyperloop technology and looks ahead at Mars missions, which the UAE is driving with its "Hope Probe," that successfully entered the planet’s orbit in February this year. 

Space has long been a key theme at World Expos. A full-scale replica of Sputnik I -- the first artificial satellite to orbit Earth -- was displayed at the Brussels Expo in 1958, and a replica of Yuri Gagarin’s space capsule was exhibited at the 1967 Montreal Expo.

Read more about the history of World Expos here.

2 hr 47 min ago

Peru is building bridges at Expo

Maheshpreet Narula, Dubai

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
Peru's pavilion falls under the Mobility section of Expo 2020 and starts as it means to go on. The Q’eswachaka Bridge, famed for being the only bridge in the world that is annually rebuilt by more than a thousand men and women, is replicated to greet visitors entering the pavilion. Every June in Peru, the Ccollana Quehue, Hunchiri, Choccoayhua and Chaupibanda communities gather qoya ichu grass to build this bridge.

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
Fabric and textiles are a big part of the pavilion, inside and out, speaking to the country's rich traditions in ichu and the reed watercrafts known as “caballitos de totora.”

Maheshpreet Narula/CNN
Maheshpreet Narula/CNN