The ceremony has kicked off with Emirati singer and actor Rashed Al Nuaimi performing the Emirati anthem, while the national flag is raised, accompanied by matching fireworks outside.
Expo 2020 Dubai: Live from the opening ceremony
The spectacle begins!
A place for 'practical solutions'
The road to Al Wasl ...
Dignitaries and guests are making their way to Al Wasl Plaza, purpose-built for the event. The Al Wasl dome is quite a sight -- more than 67 meters tall (220 feet) tall, it apparently has world's biggest 360-degree projection surface, which will feature a display from more than 250 projectors.
Sustainability in the spotlight
Sustainability is one of the central themes of Dubai's Expo, and after a summer when the effects of climate change have been evident around the world, it couldn't be more timely.
We've seen global floods, droughts, wildfires and heatwaves. A stark report from UN climate scientists warned that "global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible."
As nations use Expo to showcase technological innovations, many will be hoping that will include some meaningful ways to tackle the climate crisis.
What it's like on the ground
CNN's Scott McLean is at the opening ceremony and describes what it's like there ahead of the festivities. The heat continues to be a big topic on this first night!
By the numbers
- Running from October 2021 until March 2022, Expo 2020 spans 182 days
- 192 countries are participating, each with its own pavilion -- an Expo first
- 910 performers from 64 nations will take part in the opening ceremony
- The Expo site covers 4.38 square kilometers
- 25 million visitors are expected over the duration of the event
- 200+ food and beverage options will represent global cuisine
Preparing for the first guests
Gio Prati, Dubai
Guests are arriving at the site and everything is almost ready for them to take their seats in Al Wasl plaza. It’s hot and humid!
The first World Expo in the Middle East
Years in the making, and delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai is here.
First held in London in 1851, World Expos have long been a place to unveil new ideas and technology, and Dubai's is the first to be held in the Middle East.
Opening on October 1, it will run 7 days a week for six months. More than 190 countries will be represented at the event, each with their own pavilions, showcasing their culture and innovations.