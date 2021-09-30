Expo 2020 Dubai: Live from the opening ceremony

Years in the making, and delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai is here.

First held in London in 1851, World Expos have long been a place to unveil new ideas and technology, and Dubai's is the first to be held in the Middle East.

Opening on October 1, it will run 7 days a week for six months. More than 190 countries will be represented at the event, each with their own pavilions, showcasing their culture and innovations.

