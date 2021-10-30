First Covid-19 positive case identified at G20

Covid-19 has made it to the G20 summit.

A media worker tested positive for the virus on Friday and is now in isolation, according to Lazio region's health department.

The positive case was caught before the worker was able to enter the media center, thanks to strict Covid-19 protocols, according to the health department statement.

Foreign media representatives are required to show a negative test carried out within 48 hours prior to entering Italy. Local media also must show a negative test every 48 hours to gain access to the summit.

All members of the media must test negative for the virus via a rapid antigen or molecular test every 48 hours, according to official G20 summit guidance.

FFP2 face masks must be worn at all times when inside the media center, according to the guidance.

Meanwhile, many world leaders arriving to the conference center Saturday were seen exiting their vehicles with masks on, but shortly took them off on the red carpet for a meet and handshake with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.