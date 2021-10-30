Protesters take to the streets of Rome amid G20 summit

Prince Charles in Windsor, England on October 19, 2021. (Alastair Grant/POOL/Getty Images

Britain’s Prince of Wales will call on G20 leaders to translate their “fine words” on climate into “finer actions” as he addresses the summit in Rome on Sunday.

Prince Charles received an invite to the G20 directly from Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and with the backing of UK Prime minister Boris Johnson, a spokesperson for Clarence House told CNN.

“It is in recognition of the decades of work he has done on the issue of climate change,” Clarence House said in a statement.

Charles' address is expected to be a plea ahead of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

The Prince of Wales is expected to say he is “positive” after nearly five decades focusing on the issue but that “we must, now, translate fine words into still finer actions,” the spokesperson said.

Charles will also attend a reception and dinner Saturday hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

He will be greeted by Mattarella and his daughter, Laura Mattarella, as well as by Draghi and his wife, Maria Serena Cappello.

The Prince of Wales will then join leaders for an official photograph before attending the private reception and dinner Saturday evening.