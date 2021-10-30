Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi (L) greets US President Joe Biden as he arrives for the G20 of World Leaders Summit on October 30, 2021 at the convention center "La Nuvola" in the EUR district of Rome. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Brendan Smialowski/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden arrived at the summit on Saturday morning, where he will address supply chain issues and energy prices as well as cementing support for the global minimum tax.

He stepped from his car and walked into the La Nuvola summit site outside central Rome with a wide smile, opening his arms to meet host Mario Draghi of Italy.

The men stood speaking for a moment before posing for a photo.

Biden arrived after a parade of other world leaders made similar entrances.

Biden is set to pose soon for a "family" photo before entering the first plenary session, which is focused on global economic issues.

The Biden administration breathed new life into the global tax initiative earlier this year, which secured the support of G7 countries in June and paved the way for a preliminary deal in July.

The President's trip to Europe comes at a difficult time in his presidency however, with his approval ratings tumbling as Americans grow weary of the economic side-effects of the pandemic.

Biden's trip also comes as Democratic party infighting has led to a stalled vote on a sweeping infrastructure and spending vote this week. The delay on that package has presented a significant setback for Biden's trip, as he had hoped the package, filled with social programs and climate protections investments, would have passed before arriving at the UN Climate Conference in the UK.

The framework includes $555 billion in measures to combat climate change, a package Biden hoped to use as leverage to push other nations to make significant cuts to carbon emissions at the climate summit.

For now, it appears that he'll be showing up to Cop26 in Glasgow empty handed.