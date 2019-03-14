Mark Latham, New South Wales state leader of the right-wing One Nation Party, criticized the protests, saying students were being manipulated by "left-wing activists."

"It's an old fashioned idea but school is compulsory," Latham told CNN affiliate 7 News.

But Sydney's Lord Mayor Clover Moore supported the students.

“It is an injustice that young people who have contributed the least to climate change will feel the brunt of its effects,” she said.

“They stand to lose the most from government inaction. That’s why I’m proud to stand in solidarity with the thousands of courageous students in Sydney, and around the world, in their fight for justice.”