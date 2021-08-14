Here's what we know about the Haiti earthquake so far

At least 227 people are dead after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook Haiti on Saturday morning. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency, which will last for one month.
Here's what we know right now:
- The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 10 kilometers deep (about 6 miles deep), according to the US Geological Survey. Aftershocks continue to be felt in Haiti, with the largest being a magnitude of 5.2.
- Rescue groups are on the ground assessing damage. There is "significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure," according to American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes.
- Tropical Storm Grace is expected to impact the region early next week. Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding are expected from Monday into Tuesday.
- Haiti has also recently been rocked by other crises, including food insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic and the assassination of its President Jovenel Moise.