7.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Haiti

By Adrienne Vogt and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 4:31 p.m. ET, August 14, 2021
52 min ago

Here's what we know about the Haiti earthquake so far

Sacred Heart church is damaged after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on August 14, 2021.
Sacred Heart church is damaged after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on August 14, 2021. Delot Jean/AP

At least 227 people are dead after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook Haiti on Saturday morning. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency, which will last for one month.

Here's what we know right now:

  • The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 10 kilometers deep (about 6 miles deep), according to the US Geological Survey. Aftershocks continue to be felt in Haiti, with the largest being a magnitude of 5.2.
  • Rescue groups are on the ground assessing damage. There is "significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure," according to American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes.
  • Tropical Storm Grace is expected to impact the region early next week. Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding are expected from Monday into Tuesday.
  • Haiti has also recently been rocked by other crises, including food insecurity during the Covid-19 pandemic and the assassination of its President Jovenel Moise.
3 hr 3 min ago

Haiti's prime minister declares state of emergency

From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

The emergency declaration will last for one month, he said.

 

3 hr 3 min ago

This Haitian hospital is overwhelmed and doesn't have enough supplies

From CNN’s Caitlin Hu

A Haitian hospital administrator in the southern city of Jeremie says the hospital is overwhelmed and has yet to received any communication from the government.

"We are overwhelmed. There are a lot of people coming in — a lot of people. We don't have enough supplies. We are not currently able to count how many there are, but the emergency service is completely full and we have had to install (medical) tents in the courtyard," the hospital administrator for Hopital Saint Antoine in the southern city of Jeremie told CNN.

 

3 hr 24 min ago

From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton

At least 29 people have died after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, according to the country’s civil protection service.

The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 10 kilometers deep (about 6 miles deep), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The US Geological Survey is estimating "high casualties" and widespread disaster.

4 hr 9 min ago

Haiti continues to feel aftershocks following initial 7.2 magnitude earthquake

From CNN's Haley Brink

The US Geological Survey's ShakeMap is showing frequent shaking in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Saturday morning. The region continues to see aftershocks, with the largest so far measuring a magnitude of 5.2, according to the USGS.

USGS classified the current shaking as "violent," which is the second-to-highest level on its scale. It also indicated a red alert for both economic losses and fatalities.

4 hr 6 min ago

USAID disaster response experts are on the ground in Haiti assessing damage

From CNN's Michelle Velez

Disaster experts from the US Agency for International Development are on the ground in Haiti assessing damage and needs, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance tweeted.

The US Geological Survey is estimating "high casualties" and widespread disaster in Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake Saturday morning.

3 hr 28 min ago

Earthquake caused "several losses of human lives and property," according to Haiti's prime minister

From CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton

Then-Haitian Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry looks on during a ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 20, 2021.
Then-Haitian Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry looks on during a ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 20, 2021. Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP/Getty Images

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry urged Haitians to band together in solidarity after Saturday morning’s earthquake.

"I offer my sympathies to the relatives of the victims of this violent earthquake which caused several losses of human lives and property in several geographical departments of the country," Henry tweeted

“I appeal to the spirit of solidarity and commitment of all Haitians, in order to form a common front to face this dramatic situation that we are currently experiencing,” another tweet read.

4 hr 40 min ago

Haiti can expect tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain early next week

From CNN's Haley Brink

Tropical Storm Grace is currently on track to impact Haiti Monday into Tuesday next week. 

Haiti can expect tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding Monday into Tuesday. The heavy rain could lead to localized flooding and mudslides across the region. 

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Dominican Republic at 11 a.m. ET by the National Hurricane Center. While a watch has not yet been issued for Haiti, one is likely to be issued later today or tonight. 

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. 

Grace is forecast to strengthen over the next 24 to 48 hours and is expected to have sustained winds of 60 mph prior to interacting with the island of Hispaniola on Monday.

3 hr 34 min ago

Haiti aid group spokesperson says quake adds to crisis already facing the country

From CNN’s AnneClaire Stapleton

Jean-Wickens Merone, a spokesperson with World Vision Haiti in Port-au-Prince, a Christian aid group that helps with humanitarian aid around the world, said he is concerned that Saturday's massive 7.2 quake will cause further strain in Haiti as it faces other crises.

“We're concerned that this earthquake is just one more crisis on top of what the country is already facing — including the worsening political stalemate after the president’s assassination, Covid and food insecurity," he said.

In July, Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed after a group of "professional killers" stormed his private residence. His assassination stunned the country and shocked regional leaders

Merone said he felt the shaking from Saturday's quake. 

“In the beginning I didn’t think of an earthquake. I felt a shake but as it lasted more than five to ten seconds, I realized it was an earthquake. Both sides of the house was shaking. I wasn’t panicked. I realized it would take seconds to get out of house and it was best to let it pass," Merone said.