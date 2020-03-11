#MyFreedomDay 2020: Students shine a light on modern-day slavery
Nigerian schools celebrate freedom
Schools in Nigeria are making a song and dance about freedom, and thinking about what a free world would look like.
Modern slavery stories from CNN
The child traffickers preying on the Rohingya
Last year, the CNN Freedom Project reported from Kutapalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.
Child trafficking has become common in the camps of Cox’s Bazar, the largest refugee camp complex in the world.
Stuck at home, Hong Kong students share what freedom means to them
Schools in Hong Kong are closed because of coronavirus, but Kristie Lu Stout spoke to students via video chat about their passion for fighting modern-day slavery.
Students in Hong Kong get creative to celebrate #MyFreedomDay
Students from Hong Kong International School are sharing artwork about what freedom means to them during their online classes from home.
What are you doing for #MyFreedomDay?
What does freedom mean to you?
To start a conversation about the freedoms we sometimes take for granted, we've been asking you to tell us what freedom means to you -- and we've had responses from all over the world. Here are just a few of them.
We'll be posting more throughout the day.
#MyFreedomDay begins!
Today, March 11, students are joining the fight against modern-day slavery and human trafficking.
Although the outbreak of novel coronavirus has closed schools in parts of Asia, the Middle East and Europe, students are still finding ways to raise awareness of the 40 million people living in modern slavery.