Belgium confirms 1 case of the new Covid-19 variant first detected in South Africa
From CNN’s Tim Lister
The Belgian government has said that one individual has tested positive for the B.1.1.529 variant, the new strain of the coronavirus that was just detected in South Africa.
At a news conference in Brussels, health officials said the individual had recently traveled from abroad and was unvaccinated.
Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said the individual tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19 on Nov. 22.
Belgium is the first European country to confirm a case of the new variant.
1 min ago
South Africa expresses concern over "rushed' travel restrictions due to new Covid-19 variant
The South African government issued a statement describing the United Kingdom's decision to ban travel from the country as "rushed," and expressed concern about the damage it would cause to "both the tourism industries and businesses of both countries."
The UK's decision was the first among the cascade of closures began that begalate Thursday as the UK announced it would be temporarily suspending flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.
In the hours since, Japan has tightened border controls for travelers from the same six countries, bringing in a 10-day quarantine beginning 12 a.m. on November 27.
Meanwhile, Germany plans to declare South Africa a "virus variant area" from Friday night, which will mean that airlines may only enter from the country to repatriate German citizens.
Fellow EU nations Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Malta have all announced imminent entry bans to all travelers who've entered South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in the past two weeks.
French Health Minister Olivier Véran said the "rapid" circulation of the variant in South Africa "means that it's probably contagious or very contagious," justifying France's precautionary stance.
Singapore has opted to ban all non-residents from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from entering, while nationals and permanent residents returning from any of these countries will be required to serve a 10-day stay home notice (SHN). Malaysia has also taken similar steps.
The developments have led to speculation that some of the strict curbs on travel brought in at the start of the pandemic could be on their way back.
5 min ago
New Covid-19 variant rattles global markets
From CNN's Laura He and Mark Thompson
Dow futures plunged and oil fell more than 6% on Friday as the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant rattled global markets.
Asian stocks led the way, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropping 2.7%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.5%. European markets sold off heavily, with major indexes including the FTSE100, France's CAC40 and Germany's DAX all down by between 2.5% and 3%.
US markets were slammed before the start of Friday's shortened trading session. Dow futures fell more than 800 points, or about 2.3%, at 6.45 a.m. ET. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down around 1.8% and 1% respectively.
US oil sank 6.8% to around $73 a barrel. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 6% to around $77.
South Africa's health minister said Thursday that a new coronavirus variant appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. It has also been detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
The new strain has already prompted the UK government to ban flights from six African countries. Some EU countries are taking similar measures. UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said the variant "may be more transmissible" than the Delta strain and that "the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective."
Travel and airline stocks are among the biggest fallers Friday.
Rob North and Nadine Schmidt contributed to this article.
22 min ago
Fauci: There is no current indication that the new coronavirus variant is in the US
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is no indication that the new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is currently in the US.
A discussion with South African scientists later today was just arranged to get all the facts, he added.
“It’s something that has emerged in South Africa and seems to be spreading at a reasonably rapid rate, in the sense of when they do test positivity, they’re seeing that it’s a bit more widespread in South Africa than was originally felt a couple of days ago,” he said. “It’s in a fluid motion. We’re finding more about it. And literally, it’s something that in real time we’re learning more and more about," he told CNN Friday.
Fauci said they are trying to get the precise molecular makeup of the variant so that it can be tested – something which will take a bit of time to put the materials together for. The US is “in very active communication” with colleagues in South Africa, he added.
The US will also try to determine if its vaccines provide protection against this variant, Fauci said.
“You need to get that particular sequence of the virus, put it in a form in the lab where you can actually test the different antibodies, so you can have a prediction that it might evade, or you can actually prove it,” he said.
That will also determine the US response to the variant and the countries it is currently present in, he added.
"There's always the possibility of doing what the UK has done, namely blocking travel from South Africa and other countries," he told CNN. "You're prepared to do everything you need to do to protect the American public. But you want to make sure there's basis for doing that."
Watch:
42 min ago
UK bans flights from six African countries over new Covid-19 variant
From CNN's David McKenzie and Ghazi Balkiz
After South Africa's health minister announced the discovery of a new coronavirus strain on Thursday, UK officials announced that six African countries will be added to England's travel "red list."
UK's Health Minister Sajid Javid said flights to the UK from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from midday Friday and all six countries will be added to the red list – meaning UK residents and British and Irish nationals arriving home from those points of departure must undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.
"UKHSA is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we're taking precautions now," Javid said, adding the variant identified in South Africa "may be more transmissible" than the Delta strain and that "the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective."
This comes after the UK Health Security Agency flagged concern over the new Covid-19 strain.
Javid added the UK "hasn't detected any of this new variant" in the country so far.
On Friday, South African officials will brief the World Health Organization, which has classified B.1.1.529 as a "variant under monitoring."
South Africa, like much of the region, has suffered through three significant Covid-19 waves since the pandemic's start. While the number of new infections across the country is now still relatively low and positivity levels are under 5%, public health officials have already predicted a fourth wave because of a slow vaccine uptake.
47 min ago
A new Covid-19 variant is spreading in South Africa. Here's what we know.
David McKenzie and Ghazi Balkiz
South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of a new coronavirus variant that appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country.
"Initially, it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said, stressing that it is currently unclear where the variant – currently dubbed B.1.1.529 – first emerged.
It has so far been detected in South Africa, Botswana and in a traveler to Hong Kong from South Africa, Phaahla added.
During a news briefing, genomic scientists said the variant has an unusually high number of mutations, with more than 30 in the key spike protein – the structure the virus uses to get into the cells they attack.
Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, said the variant has "many more mutations than we have expected," adding it is "spreading very fast and we expect to see pressure in the health system in the next few days and weeks."
He advised the public to "try to avoid super spreading events."
Officials also expressed concern that the mutation could result in immune evasion and enhanced transmissibility of the virus, but added it is too early to tell what kind of impact the mutations will have on vaccine efficacy. More studies also need to be conducted to understand the clinical severity of the variant compared to previous variants, officials said.
"The full significance of this variant remains uncertain and the best tool we have is still the vaccines," De Oliveira said. He added that lab studies still need to be carried out to test vaccine and antibody evasion.