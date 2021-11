Italian authorities have identified the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the country, Italy's health ministry said in a statement released Saturday.

The one case, identified in the southwestern region of Campania, is a passenger who arrived from Mozambique, the statement said, but without disclosing the date of the passenger's arrival or nationality.

The genomic testing was done in Milan, the statement added

Mozambique is located on the southeast coast of Africa.