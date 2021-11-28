Germany confirms third case of Omicron variant

A third case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in Germany.
The latest case was detected in the central German state of Hesse. The previous two were detected in Munich, Bavaria.
"The sequencing has confirmed the result — the suspected case announced yesterday morning is the Omicron variant," Hesse's Minister of State for Social Affairs and Integration Kai Klose tweeted.
The Hessian Ministry for Social Affairs and Integration said in a statement the patient entered Germany via Frankfurt Airport from South Africa on Nov. 21.
“The person is fully vaccinated. She had developed symptoms over the week and then had a test. Then she was isolated at home, ” Klose said in the statement.
The Health Ministry told CNN on the phone the passenger developed symptoms a few days after she landed in Germany.