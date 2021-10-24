Liverpool defeats Manchester United 5-0

Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacts as Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez scores his team's second goal during El Clásico at the Camp Nou stadium on October 24. LLuis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Despite Sergio Agüero’s 97th minute goal, Real Madrid claimed the three points in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

In what was the first Clásico without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007, neither side let the spectators down after Madrid had gone up 1-0 in the first half thanks to David Alaba’s stunner.

While the early going of the match did not live up to expectations, the second half was a back and forth affair, where both teams had great opportunities to score, but each side missed multiple opportunities to add to the scoreline.

With Barça looking for a late equalizer in added time, Memphis Depay passed to Gerard Pique who fell in the area and asked for a penalty. The referee refused to blow his whistle and Madrid was off to the races.

The counter was led by Marco Asensio, whose shot from the left was stopped by Barça keeper Ter Stegen, but Lucas Vázquez pounced on the ball to seal the three points for Madrid in the 94th minute.

Argentinian Agüero scored a last-second goal to tighten the scoreline, but it was all for nothing as the referee soon blew the full-time whistle.

The victory sends Madrid top of La Liga, while the loss takes Barcelona to 8th in the table.