Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo (L) celebrates becoming the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world championship, after the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco-Simoncelli in Misano Adriatico, Italy. Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Fabio Quartararo is France’s first ever MotoGP world champion, after an incident-packed race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli today.

The 22-year-old’s only title challenger, Ducati’s Pecco Bagaia, had led for the entire race but crashed out with three laps to go, effectively handing Quartararo the crown.

The Yamaha rider had begun the day in 15th place on the grid after a disastrous qualifying session on Saturday but clawed his way to fourth by the finish.

An emotional Quartararo spoke to MotoGP’s official channel in Parc Fermé. “I still can’t believe it, I can’t even focus,” he said, wiping away tears.

Right now, I’m living the dream, and it feels good to have my family with me. We will enjoy a lot during tonight and until the end of the season.”

Race winner Marc Márquez, returning to form after a long injury lay-off, paid tribute to Quartararo.

“Today is not my day, it is the day of Fabio,” he said. “I want to congratulate him, he deserves it, he did an incredible season and incredible job.”

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, in his farewell race in Italy, finished in a respectable 10th place.