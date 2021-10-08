Philippines journalist Maria Ressa said she was stunned by the news in a live broadcast by Rappler, the news outlet she cofounded.
"I am in shock," Ressa she told the broadcast on Friday.
Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov is one of the founders of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.
This is what the Nobel Committee said about their decision to award Muratov:
"Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions. In 1993, he was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Since 1995 he has been the newspaper’s editor-in-chief for a total of 24 years. Novaya Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power. The newspaper’s fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media. Since its start-up in 1993, Novaya Gazeta has published critical articles on subjects ranging from corruption, police violence, unlawful arrests, electoral fraud and ”troll factories” to the use of Russian military forces both within and outside Russia.
"Novaya Gazeta’s opponents have responded with harassment, threats, violence and murder. Since the newspaper’s start, six of its journalists have been killed, including Anna Politkovskaya who wrote revealing articles on the war in Chechnya. Despite the killings and threats, editor-in-chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy. He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism."
Maria Ressa, journalist and co-founder of investigative news outlet Rappler, has worked tirelessly to expose abuses of power, government corruption and a campaign of violence in the Philippines. She has also taken her fight for freedom of expression to the global stage, exposing the ways in which Facebook and other social platforms have been used to spread fake news.
This is what the Nobel Committee said about their decision to award Ressa:
"Maria Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines. In 2012, she co-founded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism, which she still heads. As a journalist and the Rappler’s CEO, Ressa has shown herself to be a fearless defender of freedom of expression. Rappler has focused critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign. The number of deaths is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population. Ms. Ressa and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse."
Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were jointly awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their dogged investigative reporting in the Philippines and Russia, where they have worked to safeguard freedom of expression.
The prize is set to be awarded for the 102nd time, with the winner -- or winners -- joining 135 previous laureates.
Among them are a number of celebrated figures and agencies, and some controversial recipients.
Four US Presidents have won the award; Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, who triumphed in 2009 for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
They have been joined by several revolutionary and political leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Polish dissident Lech Walesa.
International organizations are occasionally honored too; the United Nations won the award in 2001, the European Union joined them in 2012, and the World Food Programme is the most recent winner.
In 2014, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai became the youngest winner of the award, aged just 17.
But many winners have proven controversial. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was given the accolade just two years ago, but has since been condemned for his role in presiding over a protracted civil war that, by many accounts, bears the hallmarks of genocide and has the potential to destabilize the wider Horn of Africa region.
After 18 turbulent months spent tackling the global Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) is being broadly tipped as the frontrunner to take this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
The United Nations agency, which runs the vaccine-sharing program COVAX, is certainly the bookmakers' pick for the prestigious accolade. British firms Betfair and William Hill both rank WHO as the odds-on favorite to win, with odds of 5/4 and 6/4 respectively.
Though also a favorite in 2020, WHO lost out last year to the World Food Program, another UN body which helped almost 100 million people in 88 countries in 2019.
Other potential winners floated by the bookmakers include jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
But the Norwegian Nobel Committee rarely gives the accolade to the most well-known or widely-tipped recipient, making the Peace trophy one of the hardest prizes in the world to predict.
The newest winner of one of the world's esteemed accolades will soon be announced.
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a number of activists, world leaders, international agencies and NGOs. But the notoriously enigmatic Norwegian Nobel Committee rarely tips its hand, and frequently uses the award to shine a light on unheralded agents of change.
Last year, the UN's World Food Programme was given the prize. "It will forever be a tremendous honor," the body's executive director David Beasley said on Thursday.
Its successor will be announced imminently: The winner will be revealed at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET).