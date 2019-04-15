Fire at Notre Dame cathedralBy Brian Ries, Jessie Yeung, Veronica Rocha, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Trump suggests Paris firefighters need "flying water tankers" to fight blaze at Notre Dame
President Trump just tweeted about the fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, and suggested "flying water tankers" could help put it out.
"Must act quickly!" Trump tweeted.
Video shows flames and smoke billowing from Notre Dame cathedral
Maria Kadzhaeva shot this video of the fire at Notre Dame cathedral on Monday.
It showed flames and a tower of smoke billowing from the upper reaches of the cathedral in Paris, France.
Video taken from the Seine shows the fire at Notre Dame
Boat passengers on the river Seine are sharing videos of smoke billowing from the historic Notre Dame cathedral.
Police in Paris are asking people to avoid the area and clear the way for emergency personnel.
Firefighters are trying to control "terrible" Notre Dame fire, Paris mayor says
From CNN's Martin Goillandeau in London
The fire department is trying to control a “terrible fire” that’s broke out at Notre Dame cathedral, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.
Hidalgo tweeted:
“A terrible fire is underway at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The fire brigade are trying to control the fire. We are mobilized locally in close connection with church authorities. I ask everyone to respect the security perimeter.”
The Notre Dame cathedral was built in the 13th Century and draws 13 million visitors a year
From CNN's Saskya Vandoorne
The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th Century and today, with its towers, spire, flying buttresses and stained glass, is considered a feat of architecture as much as a religious symbol.
It is one of Paris' most popular attractions, drawing an estimated 13 million visitors a year.
Today, it is in flames.
Twitter photos show smoke billowing from Notre Dame's cathedral
Twitter users are sharing various angles of the fire at Notre Dame.
There is a fire at the historic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
From CNN's Saskya Vandoorne
Police in Paris say the Notre Dame cathedral is on fire.
In a tweet, police said: “Notre Dame Fire in progress. Avoid the area and facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles and intervention of the @prefpolice."