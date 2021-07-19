Six British athletes and two staff members are self-isolating after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on their flight to Japan, the British Olympic Association said Sunday.

All eight tested negative at the airport and are now under the supervision of the British delegation's medical team, the association said in a statement

The individual who tested positive was not a member of the delegation.

Team Great Britain's chief of mission, Mark England, said that the news was disappointing but "respects" the protocols in place. "We will offer them every support during this period and we are hopeful they will be able resume training again soon," England said.

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games is set to begin on Friday, but the rising number of Covid-19 cases tied to the competition has fueled concerns as to whether the Olympics can be safely held during the ongoing pandemic.

Organizers announced this month that the Tokyo venues will not have spectators due to the city's coronavirus state of emergency – an unprecedented move, according to an International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson.

Teams from more than 200 countries are due to arrive in the city in the coming days. As of Friday, more than 15,000 Olympic individuals had entered Japan, according to Thomas Bach, president of the IOC. The Olympic Village, containing 21 residential buildings, will house about 11,000 athletes.

CNN's Jessie Yeung contributed reporting to this post.