Italy’s new Covid-19 ‘super green pass’ comes into force

ATM personnel check Covid-19 health passes of passengers on a bus as new measures come into effect to fight the spread of Covid-19 and to boost vaccinations in Milan, Italy on December 6th, 2021. (Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Italy’s new Covid-19 "super green pass" has now become mandatory in bars, restaurants, theaters and other closed entertainment venues.

Starting Monday, only fully vaccinated people or those who have a proof of recovery from coronavirus can enter these venues.

The "super green pass" is an extension to Italy’s existing green pass, which requires full vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative Covid test. The original green pass still applies in work spaces and has been extended to local public transport.

As opposed to the normal green pass, the "super green pass" does not accept a negative test in lieu of the vaccine -- a move by the government to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The new measures will apply until at least January 15 across the country.