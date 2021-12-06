Airport staff clean the check-in kiosks at Suvarnabhumi International Airport as officials rehearse reopening procedures to welcome the first group of vaccinated tourists without quarantine on November 1, in Bangkok on October 27th, 2021. (Lillian Suwanrumphal/AFP/Getty Images)

More countries are detecting their first cases of the Omicron variant, with health authorities in Fiji and Thailand confirming cases on Monday.

Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services said two cases of Omicron were detected in two Fijian citizens who traveled from Nigeria and arrived on a Fiji Airways flight from Hong Kong on November 25.

The two tested positive for Covid-19 last week, and results from their genomic sequencing on Monday confirmed they had the Omicron variant. Other passengers on the flight tested negative.

The statement added the two citizens had entered a government quarantine facility upon their arrival, and do not have any symptoms.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Ministry of Public Health Thailand said a 35-year-old American businessman who arrived in Bangkok from Spain on November 30 tested positive for Covid-19 the following day.

Subsequent genomic sequencing confirmed he was infected with the Omicron variant.

The patient has been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in June, and did not have any symptoms.

On Sunday, Argentina's health ministry said the country had detected its first case of the Omicron variant.

The patient, who's 38 and fully vaccinated, was coming from South Africa after attending a work event there, and returned to Argentina on November 30. He has been in quarantine since his arrival, the health ministry added.