A CVS pharmacist gives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the Emerald Court senior living community in Anaheim, CA on Friday, January 8, 2021. The vaccine was optional for staff and residents. (Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images)

Only about half of fully vaccinated nursing home residents (51%) – and less than a quarter of fully vaccinated staff (22%) – have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Booster coverage among residents ranges from 81% in North Dakota to 30% in Arizona. It tends to be higher than average in the Northeast and Great Plains regions, and lower than average in the South.

Nationally, 87% of residents and 79% of staff are fully vaccinated with either their initial one- or two-dose series, according to the CDC data.

The federal data includes information submitted through December 5 by facilities certified by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Coverage may be higher than reported, as data from the most recent week is not yet complete. The share of nursing homes reporting data into the CDC varies by state.

On Sept. 24, the CDC recommended that all seniors and residents in long-term care settings receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, guidance that was later expanded to all adults. By the end of October, a month after the initial recommendation, about a quarter of residents had received a booster. Now, two months after the initial recommendation, about half have received a booster.

About 143,000 nursing home residents and staff have died of Covid-19, according to CMS data, accounting for about 18% of total Covid-19 deaths in the United States.