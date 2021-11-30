Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant

Japan has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference Tuesday.

The infection was detected in a man in his 30s who traveled from Namibia to Tokyo and tested positive at Narita Airport on arrival Sunday.

Matsuno said the man is in quarantine at a government facility and his close contacts have been traced.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was planning to hold an emergency meeting with ministers, he added.

Japan is the 19th country or territory to diagnose a case of Omicron, according to analysis and data compiled by CNN.

Omicron has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. There is no indication yet whether the variant is more transmissible or more deadly than previous mutations of the coronavirus.