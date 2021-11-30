Breakthrough Covid-19 infections among people who the fully vaccinated are more common and more severe in those who are immunocompromised, according to a new study published Tuesday in the Journal of Medical Economics.

“While some Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough infections among those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are expected, the findings of this study show that they are rare and less likely to result in hospitalization or death in those without an IC condition,” wrote the authors, from Pfizer and Genesis Research.

The authors looked at 1,176,907 people who were fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and at least 14 days of follow-up data. They were split into immunocompromised and non-immunocompromised groups.

The proportion with breakthrough infections was three times higher in the immunocompromised group, the authors said.

In August, the US Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines so that certain immunocompromised people could have an additional dose.

The study findings support the FDA decision, the authors say, while noting that further research is necessary to continue monitoring the rates of general population breakthrough infections.

Some limitations of the study include that vaccination status information may not have been comprehensive — an unvaccinated study group wasn’t included — and that some breakthrough infections may have been missed.