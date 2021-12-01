South Australia mandates quarantine for all international arrivals

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins (CNN)

It is still “very early days” with much more to learn about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Tuesday.

“This is a somewhat different animal,” Collins told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Tuesday there is “already room for optimism” that people who are vaccinated will be protected from the Omicron variant. Collins urged caution, though, and warned there is still a lot more that scientists need to know about how much protection the vaccines offer and how much severe disease this variant will cause.

“I would not want anybody to look at that announcement from Israel and say, ‘well, now we know the answer,” Collins said. “We are going to take several more days, look at lots more cases, try to really size up how much protection is coming from the vaccine and how much could come from the boosters.”

Collins said there is a lot to learn about Omicron from South Africa.

“We just learned about this Omicron variant one week ago and already South Africa has been on the Zoom calls with me at least three times in the last three days, telling us everything they know about what is going on. But they’re still collecting the data,” Collins said.

Collins said he guesses, based on what scientists have seen from the protection the vaccines provided against the Delta variant, that immunization should help, especially if someone has been given a booster. Other studies have shown vaccines elicit strong immunity — with enough extra immunity to protect against variants.

“Your immune system is very clever. It not only boosts the level of antibodies, but it boosts the breadth of coverage that they have of spike proteins that your system hasn’t even seen before but is now ready for,” Collins said. “It is that phenomenon that I think is going to help us here.”

Collins said it is one reason so many public health officials are pushing people to get boosted now.