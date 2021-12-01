World
Omicron coronavirus variant puts world on edge

By Adam Renton, Brad Lendon, Sheena McKenzie and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 8:35 a.m. ET, December 1, 2021
1 min ago

Ireland reports first Omicron case

From CNN's Sarah Dean

Ireland has reported its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team said Wednesday. 

The statement said the case is linked to travel from one of the seven southern African countries that Ireland has imposed travel restrictions on.

“The NPHET Epidemiological Surveillance Team has been meeting regularly over the course of the last week to monitor the situation relating to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and, today, we are confirming that one case has been identified in Ireland," Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said in the statement.
11 min ago

Inside the lab where the Omicron variant was first detected

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

At Lancet Laboratories in South Africa, scientists and pathologists first noticed an anomaly in positive PCR tests in early November, and it cropped up over and over again.

"It was a bit disturbing, because it made us worry that we were dealing with something new," Allison Glass, a pathologist at Lancet Labs, told CNN's David McKenzie.

They urgently notified South Africa's genomics team. Within days, details about the new Omicron coronavirus variant became known worldwide.

"What's important is we know that a new variant is likely to have an increase in cases, whether they be more severe or not," Glass said.

Scientists inside the Wits VIDA Research Unit in South Africa are trying to determine whether the variant is more transmissible or causes more severe disease.

Samples are being put in freezers in the hallways at the lab, and it is set to operate 24 hours a day, McKenzie reported.

Jeanine du Plessis, a medical scientist at the lab, said they are seeing a lot more positive cases in the past few weeks.

Since there is still so much unknown about the variant at the moment, she said "everyone feels a little bit of hopelessness."

11 min ago

The US is considering mandatory testing for all travelers coming into the country — including citizens

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Maegan Vazquez

Travelers arrive from international flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on November 30. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Top US government officials are considering requiring everyone who enters the country to be tested for Covid-19 the day before their flight and having all travelers — including US citizens and permanent residents — be tested again after returning home, regardless of vaccination status, sources familiar with the discussions have told CNN.

Officials were deliberating the potential changes Tuesday night and no final decisions have been made.

However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in a statement that the agency is working to revise testing requirements for travelers because of the new Omicron variant.

"A revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States," a CDC spokesperson said in a statement. "This strengthens already robust protocols in place for international travel, including requirements for foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated."

Currently, vaccinated travelers are required to test three days before their departures. The move under consideration would shorten that timeline to one day.

A mandatory quarantine for US citizens returning home is not under consideration, according to a White House official.

"The administration continues to evaluate the appropriate measures to protect the American people from COVID-19, especially as we learn more about the Omicron variant, including considering more stringent testing requirements for international travel. Policy discussions are ongoing across the government and no final decisions have been made," a White House official told CNN.

22 min ago

"Hope for the best, prepare for the worst," says EU leader

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

Europe is in a race against the clock to step up its vaccination and booster programs amid concerns over the Omicron variant hitting its shores, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a news briefing Wednesday.

Von der Leyen said the bloc is facing a "severe double challenge."
"On one hand, we are amidst the fourth wave," von der Leyen said. And on the other hand, "we are now facing a new threat, that is the new variant Omicron," she added.
"At this point we do not know all about this variant. But we know enough to be concerned," she said, adding that "we know from our experience with the Delta variant, that it is a race against time."

Von der Leyen urged members states to "do everything possible to make the best out of the time we have until we have certainty about the characteristics of transmissibility and severity of Omicron."

"What is the bottom line? Hope for the best, prepare for the worst," she added.

The EU Commission put forward a coordinated EU approach on Wednesday to address the challenges from the resurgence of Covid-19 in many member states this fall.

Among the measures suggested, member states "should continue to implement a joint strategy to limit the entry of the Omicron variant into the EU, with regular, daily reviews of essential travel restrictions," the Commission said in a statement.

54 min ago

Omicron cases have been mild and in younger patients, South African doctor says

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice chair of the South African Medical Association, on December 1. (CNN)

Doctors in South Africa have so far observed that patients with the Omicron coronavirus variant are younger and have milder cases, and those who are hospitalized are largely unvaccinated.

“We’re seeing younger patients and we’re seeing milder cases of Omicron,” Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa, vice chair of the South African Medical Association, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on New Day Wednesday.
“Also, what we’ve noted is that the people that are being hospitalized are largely unvaccinated, about 90% of those are unvaccinated.” 

Mzukwa said that very few people are being admitted to the hospital and the South African health care system is not under pressure.

“Obviously, we’re still gathering information as to the spread of this Omicron in the country, but it is not what it is touted to be out there,” he said, noting that the South African government has not put the country under any further restrictions. 
“There is nothing much that we see beyond what we have seen with the Delta variant,” he said. 

Asked about hospitalizations across the country, which have been seen as trending up over the last month, Mzukwa said that even in the province where the Omicron variant is concentrated, “we have not seen that much of hospitalization, all we see is that those patients that do get admitted are patients who are not vaccinated.”

1 hr 9 min ago

A global accord on pandemic prevention and response is one step closer

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

The World Health Organization (WHO) has agreed to start negotiations that would pave the way for a global convention to "strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response," it said in a statement Wednesday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decision by the World Health Assembly was historic in nature, vital in its mission, and represented a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture to protect and promote the wellbeing of all people.

"I welcome your commitment to an inclusive, transparent and efficient process, led by Member States and based on consensus," Tedros said, adding that the adoption of this decision is "cause for celebration, and cause for hope."

An intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) will draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, the statement added.

The INB will hold its first meeting by March next year. It will submit its outcome for consideration by the 77th World Health Assembly in 2024.

1 hr 13 min ago

Germany's health system could be overwhelmed, with 12 million still unvaccinated, warns minister

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks at a press conference in Berlin on November 26. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images)

The number of unvaccinated people in Germany is still so large it risks overwhelming the country's heath system, warned Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday.

Even though the number of vaccinations is on the rise, 12 million adults out of a total of 69 million in the country are still not immunized against the coronavirus, Spahn wrote on Twitter.

Spahn, who only has a few days left in the job before the incoming government is sworn in, said that so far more than 10 million booster shots have been given out. Germany aimed to double that number by Christmas, he added.

Meanwhile, people queuing for booster shots in the capital Berlin on Wednesday endured long lines with wait times of up to three hours, CNN reported. In some instances, frustrated people left the lines before receiving their shot.

Germany is battling a fourth Covid-19 wave. It also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, with a total 68.6% of eligible adults fully vaccinated, according to the country's Health Ministry.

1 hr 26 min ago

Stranded Welsh rugby team find a route back to UK

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Welsh rugby team Cardiff Rugby plan to leave Cape Town on Thursday, after being stranded in South Africa since last week. The club has secured a charter flight and quarantine accommodation in England, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The team’s traveling contingent could not return home after South Africa was placed on the United Kingdom’s red list for travel last Friday, amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

On Sunday, the team confirmed that two players had tested positive for Covid-19, one of which is suspected to be the new coronavirus variant.

Cardiff said that both players remain in isolation from the team hotel and are in good health.

Under the team's travel plans, “upon arrival in England, Wales’ capital city club will then begin a 10-day period of isolation in a UK Government Covid-19 hotel,” it said Tuesday.
“Those remaining in South Africa will undertake 10-days quarantine in a South African Covid-19 hotel and will be repatriated to the UK as soon as possible,” the statement added.

1 hr 36 min ago

South Korea moves peacekeeping conference online due to Omicron concerns

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul 

South Korea will change its United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference from an in-person event to an online one amid concerns over the new Omicron variant, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The conference was due to be held in Seoul on December 7 and 8, with more than 700 people from 155 countries participating.

The ministry said the decision was made in light of the recently discovered Omicron variant and its possible impact on South Koreans' health and safety.