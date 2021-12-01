Ireland has reported its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team said Wednesday.
The statement said the case is linked to travel from one of the seven southern African countries that Ireland has imposed travel restrictions on.
“The NPHET Epidemiological Surveillance Team has been meeting regularly over the course of the last week to monitor the situation relating to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and, today, we are confirming that one case has been identified in Ireland," Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said in the statement.