World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Omicron coronavirus variant

By Rhea Mogul, Adam Renton, Sheena McKenzie & Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 9:16 a.m. ET, December 2, 2021
29 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Germany announces new restrictions banning unvaccinated people from non-essential public spaces 

From CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen and Nadine Schmidt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and her designated successor Olaf Scholz (R) address a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 2, 2021.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and her designated successor Olaf Scholz (R) address a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 2, 2021. (John MacDougall/Reuters)

Germany is banning unvaccinated people from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday.

Following crisis talks with regional leaders, Merkel and Scholz said that they want to restrict the number of people at large events such as soccer matches to curb the spread of coronavirus.

They also announced further restrictions in private settings for unvaccinated people.

Merkel, who called the coronavirus situation “serious,” said that she backed the call for mandatory vaccinations.

According to her plans, the German parliament should vote on the matter before the end of the year so that mandatory vaccinations could then come into force at the earliest in February or March if the proposal is voted through Germany's parliament.

34 min ago

Patient with first confirmed US Omicron case is doing well, health official says

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

The patient with the first confirmed case of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the United States is doing well, San Francisco health officer Dr. Susan Philip told CNN.

“This first individual is doing well,” Philip told CNN’s John Berman on New Day Thursday, adding that there are no signs of further transmission of the virus yet.

“We’re so happy to hear that and they absolutely contributed to our understanding in San Francisco, and nationally, because they came to our attention, they reported their symptoms and they called us at public health so that we could start the laboratory process to detect the first case in the US," she said. 

The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the US was announced on Wednesday.  

Asked about any signs of transmission from the patient, Philip said that they are still in the process of investigation, and that they wanted to notify colleagues at the state level and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the public, as soon as possible. 

“No signs yet,” Philip said, when asked to clarify if there was a sign of transmission or additional cases linked to this one. “And, you know, I think it’s important, as you noted, that this is the first case detected, it almost certainly is not the first case in the US.” 

She said that it was still early days, but the steps they’re taking in San Francisco, such as boosting people, continued indoor masking and getting people tested, are key to prevent spread.

1 hr 10 min ago

Africa sees 20% increase in new Covid-19 cases driven by South Africa

From CNN's Bethlehem Feleke in Nairobi 

John Nkengasong, director of the African Union's Centers for Disease Control, speaks at a news conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 28th, 2020.
John Nkengasong, director of the African Union's Centers for Disease Control, speaks at a news conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 28th, 2020. Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

Africa has seen an average 20% increase in Covid-19 cases over the last four weeks, due to the sharp uptick of infections in South Africa. This rise can be mainly attributed to the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Africa CDC Director Dr. John Nkengasong said at a virtual news briefing Thursday. 

Southern Africa is experiencing a 153% increase, while central, west, east and northern Africa reported a continued decrease in cases in the last month, according to Nkengasong. There was also a 9% average decrease in new deaths over the last four weeks on the continent. 

“We are very concerned with the situation in southern Africa, and South Africa in particular. But we are not worried that the situation cannot be managed. This will be the fourth wave that will come to the continent, and we've become more prepared to deal with this wave,” he said. 

What is concerning, according to the director, is the upcoming holiday season when people are expected to move around more and potentially pose a greater risk for increasing infections. “We expect to see an outburst towards the end of December and January time period because of the holiday season.”

Nkengasong called for a coordinated approach among African countries and beyond in managing the variant and expressed hope that as more information about the variant comes to light, travel bans would be lifted quickly “so that South Africa will continue to get the supplies that they need.”

1 hr 27 min ago

Frustration has replaced optimism about Covid-19 vaccinations in the US, survey finds 

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

Most adults in the United States say they are “frustrated” about the status of Covid-19 vaccinations overall amid stagnant vaccination intentions and uptake, according to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor survey published Thursday. 

The share of adults who refuse to be vaccinated has held steady all year, with about one in seven adults (14%) saying they will “definitely not” get vaccinated, according to the survey.

The overall vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in recent months, and only about 5% of adults plan to get vaccinated “as soon as possible” or “only if required.”

Since January, frustration has replaced optimism as the most common emotion. Less than half (48%) of adults say they feel “optimistic” about vaccinations in the US, down from a third (66%) in January, while the share of those feeling frustrated rose from 50% to 58%. 

The survey was conducted for two weeks among a nationally representative sample of 1,820 adults in mid-November.

1 hr 30 min ago

UK approves use of Covid antibody treatment that appears to reduce risk of hospitalization and death in some high-risk adults by almost 80%

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London 

An antibody treatment which has been found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by up to 79% in high-risk adults has been approved for use in the United Kingdom. 

Xevudy, also known as sotrovimab, was approved for use in patients aged 12 and above by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Tuesday, the MHRA said in a statement. 

The drug “was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection who are at an increased risk of developing severe disease,” the statement added. 

Sotrovimab was developed by London-based GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, based in California. It “retains activity against all tested variants of concern, including key mutations of Omicron,” according to a statement released Tuesday by maker GSK.

It is the second monoclonal antibody therapeutic to be approved by the UK drugs watchdog, after Ronapreve, made by Regeneron.

“The drug works by binding to the spike protein on the outside of the Covid-19 virus. This in turn prevents the virus from attaching to and entering human cells, so that it cannot replicate in the body,” the MHRA said. 

A single dose was found to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptomatic Covid-19 infection, according to the statement. 

Like Merck’s antiviral pill molnupiravir, Xevudy “has been authorised for use in people who have mild to moderate Covid-19 infection and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness,” the statement said. It added that such risk factors included obesity, older age (over 60 years), diabetes mellitus, or heart disease.

Sotrovimab is administered by intravenous infusion over 30 minutes.

1 hr 35 min ago

Previous infection protected against Delta. That doesn't seem to be the case with Omicron, expert says

From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston in London

South Africa is seeing an increase in coronavirus reinfections in patients who contract the Omicron variant, Anne von Gottberg, a microbiologist from the country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said during a Thursday news briefing. 

"Previous infection used to protect against [the] Delta [coronavirus variant] but now with Omicron that doesn't seem to be the case," Gottberg told a WHO Africa briefing. 
“We monitored these reinfection for the Beta [variant] and the for the Delta wave, and we didn’t see an increase in reinfections over and above what we expect when the force of infection changes, when the wave stops. However we are seeing an increase for Omicron,” Gottberg explained.

The data from South Africa, however, are showing that reinfections may be less severe, Gottberg added. “We believe, I think very much so, that the reinfections in our data, and hopefully from South Africa, that disease will be less severe," Gottberg said. 

"And that's what we're trying to prove and to monitor very carefully in South Africa. And the same would hold for those that are vaccinated,” she added. 

South Africa is beginning its fourth coronavirus wave, Gottberg said with cases in the country rising at a “rapid rate,” particularly in the Gauteng province, the country's most populous. 

Over 8,000 new daily cases were detected in the country on Wednesday, Gottberg said, with scientists expecting cases to rise to 10,000 a day. “We believe that the numbers of cases will increase exponentially in all provinces throughout the country,” she said.

Only a limited number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country are being sequenced, Gottberg explained. Of 249 cases sequenced in November, 183 were confirmed to be the Omicron variant, equating to 70-75% according to Gottberg. 

“It does look like there was a predominance of Omicron throughout the country. And Omicron has been identified through sequencing in at least five of our provinces (that are) sequencing data," she told reporters.

The World Health Organization also announced that it will deploy a surge team to the Gauteng province to help with surveillance, sequencing, and contact tracing. 

27 min ago

Pregnant women are less likely to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and more likely to question vaccine's safety, survey finds

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

Women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant are less likely than others their age to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and more than half say they are not confident in the safety of the vaccine, according to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor survey published Thursday.

  • Less than a third (64%) of women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant say they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, compared to 73% of others in the same age range who said they are not trying to become pregnant.
  • Only about 40% of women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant said that they are “very confident” or “somewhat confident” in the safety of Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women. Another third said that they are “not at all confident” in the safety of the vaccines for pregnant women. 
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccines are safe for pregnant women and urges pregnant people to get vaccinated, both for their own sake and to protect their babies.

Overall, nearly three-quarters (73%) of adults say that they are “very confident” or “somewhat confident” that Covid-19 vaccines are safe for all adults. Only 15% of adults say that they are “not at all confident” in vaccine safety for adults. 

The survey was conducted for two weeks among a nationally representative sample of 1,820 adults in mid-November.

1 hr 40 min ago

India reports its first 2 cases of Omicron variant in recent travelers

From Esha Mitra in New Delhi 

Arriving passengers leave a terminal at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on December 1, 2021.
Arriving passengers leave a terminal at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on December 1, 2021. (Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)

India has reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the joint secretary of its health ministry Lav Agarwal said in a news briefing Thursday.

The cases were detected in the southern Indian state of Karnataka in two men, ages 66 and 46 years, who had arrived in the country recently. It was not specified where they were traveling from, citing privacy reasons. 

“All primary and secondary contacts have been traced and will be tested as per protocol” Agarwal said. 

On Sunday, India revised its travel guidelines following the emergence of the Omicron variant. From December, all international passengers must submit a self-declaration form including their 14-day travel history and a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure. 

Travelers from countries deemed "at-risk" face further testing and surveillance, including a PCR test on arrival and must wait for the results before leaving or catching a connecting flight. They also have to quarantine at home for 7 days and have to take another test on the 8th day.

2 hr 28 min ago

Intent to get booster lags among older Republicans and younger Blacks and Hispanics, US survey finds

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is administered at a pop-up clinic offering vaccines and booster shots in Rosemead, California on November 29, 2021.
The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is administered at a pop-up clinic offering vaccines and booster shots in Rosemead, California on November 29, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

About 60% of fully vaccinated adults have already gotten their booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine or say they “definitely” will, according to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor survey published Thursday. 

Another 19% say that they “probably” will get a booster as recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but nearly one in five (18%) say they “probably” or “definitely” won’t get a booster shot. 

At least half of adults across political parties and racial and ethnic groups already have or say they definitely will get a booster dose, but intent among older Republicans and younger Black people is notably lower than average. 

Among Democrats older than 50, about 87% already have or definitely plan to get their booster shots. But among older Republicans, only 58% said the same.

About two in five young Black and Hispanic adults and said that they already have or definitely will get a booster dose, compared to nearly three in five young White adults who said the same. 