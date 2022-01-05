Booster dose decreases Covid mortality by 90% compared to primary vaccine series, Israel studies suggest

Getting a booster shot decreases Covid-19 mortality by 90% compared to being fully vaccinated, according to data highlighted Wednesday by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
During a White House coronavirus briefing, Walensky shared data on booster dose efficacy from studies conducted in Israel while the Delta variant was dominant.
The data Walensky presented indicated that a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine:
- decreased infection by 10 times compared to those who were fully vaccinated
- decreased severe disease by 18 times in people over age 60
- decreased severe disease by 22 times in people ages 40 to 59
- decreased mortality from Covid-19 by 90% compared to those who were fully vaccinated
“While these studies were done when Delta was the dominant variant in Israel, we expect to see a similar trend of increased protection over those who are boosted with Omicron,” Walensky said.