Booster dose decreases Covid mortality by 90% compared to primary vaccine series, Israel studies suggest

An Israeli health worker administers a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Maccabi Health Service in Jerusalem on August 20, 2021 when Israel launched its campaign to give booster shots to people aged over 40, in a bid to stem spiking infections driven by the Delta variant. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images)

Getting a booster shot decreases Covid-19 mortality by 90% compared to being fully vaccinated, according to data highlighted Wednesday by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

During a White House coronavirus briefing, Walensky shared data on booster dose efficacy from studies conducted in Israel while the Delta variant was dominant.

The data Walensky presented indicated that a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine:

decreased infection by 10 times compared to those who were fully vaccinated

decreased severe disease by 18 times in people over age 60

decreased severe disease by 22 times in people ages 40 to 59

decreased mortality from Covid-19 by 90% compared to those who were fully vaccinated

“While these studies were done when Delta was the dominant variant in Israel, we expect to see a similar trend of increased protection over those who are boosted with Omicron,” Walensky said.