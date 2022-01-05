Germany reports sharp increase in coronavirus infection rates

dKarl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health, takes part in the video conference of the German government's expert council on the Corona pandemic in Berlin, Germany on 4 January 2022. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images)

Germany is reporting sharply increased coronavirus infections following the Christmas holidays.

The national agency for disease control and prevention, the Robert Koch Institute, reported a seven-day incidence rate of 258.6 infections per 100,000 inhabitants -- up from last Wednesday’s 205.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The number of daily infections reported on Wednesday was 58,912. Last Wednesday, that number was 18,869.

Another 346 people were killed by Covid in Germany. At least 112,925 people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus.

The Robert Koch Institute warned that not all numbers may have been reported over the holidays.

The vaccination rate in Germany is increasing, albeit slower than authorities would like, as the country lags behind its European neighbors. As of Wednesday, 71.3% of Germany's eligible population had been fully vaccinated.