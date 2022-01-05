Woman miscarries after being refused by Xi’an hospital for invalid Covid test, states Weibo post

Students of Northwestern Polytechnical University line up to receive Covid-19 nucleic acid tests on December 29, 2021 in Xi'an, China. (Zheng Tingpeng/VCG/Getty Images)

A woman who was eight months pregnant was allegedly turned away from a hospital in the Chinese city of Xi’an because she didn’t have a valid Covid-19 test, according to a social media post from a user who said she is the woman’s niece.

In a video posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo on January 3, the woman can be seen sitting outside the hospital with a pool of blood around her feet. The author of the post said the woman's Covid test result had expired as it was over 4 hours old, and she was left to bleed while sitting outside the hospital.

The woman was finally admitted after several hours, but eventually suffered a miscarriage, said the post, which was shared widely on Chinese social media.

A staff member from Xi’an Gaoxin Hospital told CNN they were investigating the incident. The hospital employee said the woman was initially turned in accordance with the government’s Covid-19 regulations, but declined to comment further.

An official from the local Women’s Federation told CNN that it is aware of this incident and is closely monitoring it.

The president of the hospital told state media that the woman is recovering from surgery and the local health commission is investigating the incident.

CNN has reached out to the author of the post and the local government for comment but has not heard back.