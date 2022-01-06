Airlines cancel another 1,600 flights, citing worker coronavirus cases

The family of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic attend a rally in front of Serbia's National Assembly on Thursday, January 6, in Belgrade, Serbia. (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

The family of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic claim the Australian authorities took away all his belongings after revoking his visa to enter the country on Wednesday.

The tennis player's brother Drodje Djokovic told journalists during a news conference in Belgrade Thursday that the athlete "hasn't broken a single rule or law of the federal government of Australia."

Djokovic's brother claimed that other tennis players had the "same document" as him, yet "he's the only one detained at the border and denied entry."

He went on to describe the Australian authority's treatment of his brother as a "serious diplomatic breach," recounting how communication was abruptly severed between the player and his family.

"In the first 45 minutes I think, he was communicating to the family and team, and that abruptly stopped. He had no contact whatsoever as his phone had been taken away from him for three and a half hours," according to Drodje Djokovic.

Djokovic's phone was eventually returned and he was taken into another isolation room, he added.

After his visa was revoked, the tennis player was taken through Melbourne Airport's metal detectors and all his belongings and suitcases were taken away from, according to his brother.

"His wallet and change of clothes were taken away from him. He was taken to the migrant hotel, to a dirty room and was told that all his belongings will be given back to him on his departure to Europe," he said.

The latest update Djokovic's family received stated that if Djokovic returns to Europe immediately, he will be banned from entering Australia for three years. "The court's response to Novak's complaint was that the Australian authorities mustn't deport Novak before Monday," his brother added.

The family believe the tennis player wishes to stay in Australia and "seek justice" after "being treated like a criminal," his brother continued.

His lawyers continue to work on the case to "set him free as he deserves to be," his brother underlined.

Some background: Djokovic's visa to enter Australia was canceled following an outcry over his controversial "medical exemption" from the country's coronavirus vaccination rules.

Djokovic, the men's tennis world no.1, hasn't publicly revealed his vaccination status — but in a news conference on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he "didn't have a valid medical exemption" to the vaccination requirement for all arrivals.

"Entry with a visa requires double vaccination or a medical exemption," Morrison said. "I am advised that such an exemption was not in place, and as a result, he is subject to the same rules as everyone else."

"There are many visas granted, if you have a visa and you're double vaccinated, you're very welcome to come here," he added. "But if you're not double vaccinated and you're not an Australian resident or citizen, well, you can't come."