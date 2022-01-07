China's vice premier tells hospitals not to turn away patients amid Xi'an lockdown

China's vice premier Sun Chunlan told hospitals not to turn patients away after they were reportedly denied immediate medical care for not presenting valid Covid-19 tests, resulting in widespread despair and public outcry.

"Patients should not be turned away under any excuses," Sun said Thursday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. "Patients in serious or critical conditions must be treated immediately regardless of the Covid-19 test result as long as safeguarding the medical staff."

Sun's comments came after harrowing tales of loss and despair emerged from locked down Xi'an city in northwest Shaanxi province — highlighting the immense human cost of China's zero-Covid policy.

One heavily pregnant woman was allegedly turned away from a hospital on New Year's Day because she didn't have a valid Covid-19 test, according to a post from a user who said she was the woman's niece.

She was finally admitted two hours later — but had a miscarriage, said the post, which was shared widely on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo before it was deleted.

