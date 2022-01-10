Travel industry continues to suffer due to Omicron wave with ongoing cancellations

George Bush Intercontinental Airport last week in Houston. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

US airlines canceled thousands more flights over the weekend and a major cruise ship company canceled four cruises on Friday due to the continued fallout from the fast-moving Omicron wave of coronavirus which is hitting the travel industry hard.

Data from FlightAware shows that airlines canceled another 1,334 flights nationwide on Sunday – that’s on top of tens of thousands of cancellations since Christmas. Southwest Airlines canceled 239 flights, 6 % of its total schedule for Sunday, and delayed another 833 flights.

Monday cancellation numbers could be rounding a corner after airlines were dealt near back-to-back winter storms last week and continue to struggle with workers calling out sick with coronavirus. FlightAware said airlines have canceled 705 flights as of 7:45 a.m. ET Monday.

On Friday, Royal Caribbean International announced it has canceled voyages on four ships because of "ongoing Covid-related circumstances around the world."

"In abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean International is pausing operations" on some ships, the company said in a statement.

The cruise line said it moved forward with the cancellations despite its health and safety measures, including vaccination and testing requirements for guests and crew.

Earlier last week, Norwegian Cruise Line canceled the voyages of eight ships.