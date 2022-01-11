Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes part in a training session in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament on January 11, 2022, a day after a court overturned the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on Covid-19 vaccination grounds. (Kelly Defina/AFP/Getty Images)

Tennis star Novak Djokovic could still have his Australian visa canceled, despite a judge reinstating his permission to enter the country.

Djokovic's visa was canceled last week after authorities determined he did not qualify for a medical exemption from the rule that all arrivals to Australia must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Monday, a judge in Melbourne ruled that tennis star Novak Djokovic should be released from detention, and the government's cancellation of his visa overruled.

But now Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to exert his personal power to once again cancel Djokovic’s reinstated visa.

"As noted yesterday in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, Minister Hawke is considering whether to cancel Mr. Djokovic’s visa under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act," a spokesperson for Hawke told CNN.

"In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter. As the issue is ongoing, for legal reasons it is inappropriate to comment further," added the spokesperson.

The men's world number one returned to training on Monday night, according to his brother, and wants to compete in the Australian Open.