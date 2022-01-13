India reports nearly 250,000 new Covid-19 cases

People line up to get vaccinated outside the Government Covid vaccination center in Ghaziabad, India, on January 12. (Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

India reported more than 247,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a sharp increase from the day before, as cases in the country surge.

Thursday's 247,417 cases is 27% higher than the 194,720 cases registered on Wednesday, the country's Health Ministry reported.

The last time the country recorded similar numbers was on May 22, 2021 — during the throes of India's crippling second wave that saw millions infected and hospitals pushed to the brink of collapse.

As India braces for a third wave, major cities including the capital, Delhi, and financial center Mumbai continue to report high daily cases.

On Wednesday, the state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, recorded 46,723 new cases. Delhi reported 27,561 new cases Wednesday — its highest since India's surge began late December. It also reported 40 deaths.

More vaccines: India has ramped up its vaccination program in the past week, making booster shots available to a limited group of people, including frontline workers and those above the age of 60 with pre-existing health conditions. Vaccinations have also started for children ages 15-18.

India on Wednesday administered more than 7 million vaccine shots, raising the total number of doses to 1.54 billion, according to the Health Ministry.

The country has recorded 36.3 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 485,035 related deaths.