Health expert: Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine “too late” for fighting Omicron in the US

Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez said Monday that a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be "too late" to combat Omicron in the United States.
"By the time you get that through and get the FDA and CDC to sign off on it and by the time we get an immune response and vaccinated health care providers and that's the group I suggested that we tried it for it will be three or four weeks from now and by then possibly the Omicron wave will have subsided substantially and we'll be having to worry about the next variant," Hotez told CNN's Poppy Harlow.
Early results from an Israeli study show a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can increase antibodies, but it still not be enough to prevent Omicron breakthrough cases.
Israel began rolling out a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine with immediate effect for people ages 60 and over, medical workers and people with suppressed immune systems last month.
Hotez cautioned that experts in the US still need to review the final data from Israel before any recommendations on treatment.
"The reason I was concerned about not giving a second booster was based on information that we got from Imperial College London showing that within a couple of months after the boost, you got a decline in effectiveness down to 30% to 40% so the idea is you boost, get a big bump in virus neutralizing antibodies and maybe that would help the health care workforce," Hotez added. "So we’ll see what the data from Israel looks like."