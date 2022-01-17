Health expert: Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine “too late” for fighting Omicron in the US

A person receives a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Ichilov Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on January 3. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez said Monday that a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be "too late" to combat Omicron in the United States.

"By the time you get that through and get the FDA and CDC to sign off on it and by the time we get an immune response and vaccinated health care providers and that's the group I suggested that we tried it for it will be three or four weeks from now and by then possibly the Omicron wave will have subsided substantially and we'll be having to worry about the next variant," Hotez told CNN's Poppy Harlow.

Early results from an Israeli study show a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can increase antibodies, but it still not be enough to prevent Omicron breakthrough cases.

Israel began rolling out a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine with immediate effect for people ages 60 and over, medical workers and people with suppressed immune systems last month.

Hotez cautioned that experts in the US still need to review the final data from Israel before any recommendations on treatment.