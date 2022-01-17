World
By Aditi Sangal, Melissa Mahtani, Jack Guy and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, January 17, 2022
10 min ago

Moderna: Combined Covid-19 and flu booster could be available by fall 2023

From CNN’s Livvy Doherty

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Monday, January 17, 2022, that a combined Covid-19 and flu booster shot from Moderna could be available in some countries by fall 2023.
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Monday, January 17, 2022, that a combined Covid-19 and flu booster shot from Moderna could be available in some countries by fall 2023. Vials of the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine is seen in this file photo dated December 28, 2021. Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A combined Covid-19 and flu booster shot from Moderna could be available in some countries by fall 2023 at the earliest, CEO Stéphane Bancel said Monday.

Speaking at the Davos Agenda, a virtual event being held this week by the World Economic Forum, Bancel said this date was a “best case scenario,” but that he believed it was possible for some countries next year.

He explained it was a goal for the company to have a single annual booster shot available to avoid “compliance issues” where people are wary about getting multiple shots every winter.

1 hr 54 min ago

Paris police orders masks to be worn in outdoor markets and other crowded areas

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris

Visitors wear protective masks at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, in this file photo dated January 12, 2022.
Visitors wear protective masks at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, in this file photo dated January 12, 2022. Nathan Laine/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Masks are to be worn outside in certain crowded areas in Paris, the prefecture police announced Monday. 

The new decree imposes obligatory wearing of masks in areas where "the density of people does not guarantee, without the wearing of masks, the proper upholding of barrier measures," the prefecture statement said, referring to acts like social distancing against Covid-19 infections. 

According to the statement, masks should be worn in outdoor markets, at rallies or gatherings of 10 or more people in public, when waiting for public transport or outside stations and malls, as well as outside teaching and cultural institutions. 

This comes after Paris’ administrative tribunal ruled on Thursday that the city-wide outdoors mask mandate was “disproportionate." Courts in the towns of Versailles and Nantes also ruled against city-wide mask mandates last week.

2 hr 57 min ago

China will not sell tickets for Winter Olympics to general public due to Covid-19 

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

Workers set up Winter Olympics-themed installation at Dongdan area on January 14, 2022 in Beijing, China.
\Workers set up Winter Olympics-themed installation at Dongdan area on January 14, 2022 in Beijing, China. Jiang Qiming/China News Service/Getty Images

Tickets for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will not be sold to the general public in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee announced Monday. Instead, they will be distributed by authorities.

“In terms of the grim and complex situation of epidemic prevention and control [and] in order to protect the health and safety of Olympic personnel and spectators, we have decided to change the original plan of public ticket sales," the committee announced. 

"Given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it has been decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games," the International Olympic Committee said in a statement published Monday.

This announcement comes after the Chinese capital reported its first case of the highly transmissible Omicron variant on Saturday.

The prevention control policy issued in September had already restricted ticket sales to only spectators residing in mainland China and who met the requirements of the Covid-19 countermeasures. 

Audiences will still be required to "strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control requirements before, during and after watching the Games,” the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee added. 

The Games are set to begin Friday, Feb. 4.

1 hr 19 min ago

Unvaccinated adults will face fines under Austria's new vaccine mandate

From CNN's Nina Avramova in London

Austria will implement a wide-ranging Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which includes fines for unvaccinated adults, from February 1.

The government announced last November that a vaccine mandate was necessary to address the low vaccination rate in the country. The first draft of the law was published in December, and a revised draft was published Monday and is now going through parliament. 

Everyone age 18 and over living in Austria must be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the latest draft. A few groups of people are exempt, such as pregnant people, people recovered from a Covid-19 infection (who are exempt for 180 days from a positive PCR test), and people who cannot be vaccinated without endangering their health. 

“The mandatory vaccination isn’t coming in a sudden way, instead it is coming in a phased approach,” Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told public broadcaster ORF Sunday.

No fines will be issued during the initial phase, which lasts until mid-March, said Nehammer. From March 15, law enforcement will start checking if people are adhering to the new law, for example by examining their vaccination status during traffic controls.

People face fines of up to €600 ($685) if they don’t possess a vaccine certificate or an exemption. So-called “reminder dates” can also be set, on which people are reminded through a letter to get vaccinated.

In the third stage of the mandate, these reminder dates will be followed up with “vaccine dates.” People who haven't got shots or an exemption by then will be issued with fines.

There will be two “vaccine dates” each year. A person can be given a maximum of four fines annually, which would total €2,400 ($2,741).

The vaccine mandate is planned to last until January 31, 2024 and it will be continually assessed until then, according to the Austrian health ministry. 

1 hr 22 min ago

Germany sees record Covid-19 incidence rate, as ICU admissions decrease

A sign reminds pedestrians along a shopping center in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, January 17, 2022 that mask wearing are mandatory to be worn out in public.
A sign reminds pedestrians along a shopping center in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, January 17, 2022 that mask wearing are mandatory to be worn out in public. Sebastian Gollnow/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Germany is seeing a record-high weekly incidence rate of Covid-19 due to the Omicron wave, but intensive care admissions are starting to decrease, according to health officials. 

On Monday the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported a seven-day incidence rate of 528.2 cases per 100k people, as overall infections surpassed 8 million since the pandemic began.

Berlin is a new hotspot in the country with various parts of the capital reporting up to 1,596 infections per 100k people, according to RKI figures.

Meanwhile, intensive care units are starting to feel some relief with fewer patients being admitted, tweeted Christian Karagiannidis of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency on Sunday. 

However, health minister Karl Lauterbach warned that recovery from Omicron does not replace vaccination in a tweet on Sunday. 

"[People] non-vaccinated with Omicron infections will have little protection next fall against other variants," he warned. “This is the price of an escape variant.” 

3 hr 15 min ago

Covid-19 vaccination to be required for athletes competing in France, says sports ministry

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris and Aleks Klosok in London

View of Philippe-Chatrier court at Roland Garros in Paris, France in this file photo dated on September 21, 2020.
View of Philippe-Chatrier court at Roland Garros in Paris, France in this file photo dated on September 21, 2020. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

All professional athletes who wish to compete in France will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, France’s sports ministry told CNN on Monday.

France's vaccine pass law, approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a vaccine certificate to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and sports arenas, among others.

“The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be required once the law comes into force in institutions that were already subject to the health pass (sporting or cultural). This will apply to everyone (spectators, professional sportspeople),” a French Sports Ministry spokeswoman told CNN.

The new legislation puts Novak Djokovic’s chances of competing at May’s French Open – the second tennis Grand Slam of the year – in jeopardy.

The French Open previously allowed for unvaccinated players to compete as they operated in a bubble around the tournament.

Djokovic is the reigning men’s singles champion on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

“As for Roland Garros, it's in May. The situation may change by then and it is hoped that it will be more favorable. So we'll see, but now clearly it's not exception [from the rules],” the spokeswoman added.

The World No.1, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing his legal challenge against a decision to revoke his visa for a second time.

3 hr 5 min ago

Novak Djokovic arrives back in Belgrade after deportation from Australia

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Novak Djokovic looks as his documents after landing in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday.
Novak Djokovic looks as his documents after landing in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday. Darko Bandic/AP

Novak Djokovic has arrived back in the Serbian capital of Belgrade after his deportation from Australia ended his hopes of playing in the Australian Open.

Djokovic, the world number one men's tennis player, traveled to Serbia from Melbourne via Dubai.

He lost a court challenge on Sunday against the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on public health and order grounds.

Under Australian law, Djokovic can be banned from the country for three years, though Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews hasn't ruled out an exemption.

"Any application will be reviewed on its merits," she said.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne nearly two weeks ago and promptly had his visa canceled for failing to show why he was medically exempt from having the Covid-19 vaccine.

Read the full story below.

Novak Djokovic arrives back in Belgrade
4 hr 46 min ago

Travelers to Hawaii may soon need a Covid booster to avoid isolation period

From CNN's Lilit Marcus

Hawaii will likely soon require visitors to have a Covid booster shot if they want to travel to the islands.

State Governor David Ige told reporters that his office is strongly considering changing its definition of "fully vaccinated" from two doses of an approved Covid vaccine to three.

That would mean that travelers who have not had booster shots will have to isolate for five days upon arrival in Hawaii at their own expense.

Currently, only American travelers can visit Hawaii with very few exceptions for international tourists. Tourism is regulated through the state's Safe Travels program, where people can upload their vaccination records to the online portal ahead of their flight.

Read the full story below.

Hawaii may soon require travelers to have a Covid booster
5 hr 14 min ago

Credit Suisse chairman resigns after investigation that reportedly examined Covid-19 rule breaches

From CNN's Michelle Toh

The chairman of Credit Suisse has resigned following an investigation commissioned by the Swiss bank's board that reportedly looked at claims that he broke Covid-19 rules.

António Horta-Osório said in a statement issued by Credit Suisse on Monday that "a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally."

"I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time," he added.

The statement did not reveal the nature of the investigation into Horta-Osório, who only joined the bank last April following a decade at the helm of British bank Lloyds (LLDTF).

But the Wall Street Journal said the inquiry focused on conduct including travel that breached Covid rules and his personal use of corporate aircraft.

Read the full story below.

Credit Suisse chairman resigns after investigation into 'personal actions'
