Travelers to Hawaii may soon need a Covid booster to avoid isolation period
From CNN's Lilit Marcus
Hawaii will likely soon require visitors to have a Covid booster shot if they want to travel to the islands.
State Governor David Ige told reporters that his office is strongly considering changing its definition of "fully vaccinated" from two doses of an approved Covid vaccine to three.
That would mean that travelers who have not had booster shots will have to isolate for five days upon arrival in Hawaii at their own expense.
Currently, only American travelers can visit Hawaii with very few exceptions for international tourists. Tourism is regulated through the state's Safe Travels program, where people can upload their vaccination records to the online portal ahead of their flight.
Credit Suisse chairman resigns after investigation that reportedly examined Covid-19 rule breaches
From CNN's Michelle Toh
The chairman of Credit Suisse has resigned following an investigation commissioned by the Swiss bank's board that reportedly looked at claims that he broke Covid-19 rules.
António Horta-Osório said in a statement issued by Credit Suisse on Monday that "a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally."
"I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time," he added.
The statement did not reveal the nature of the investigation into Horta-Osório, who only joined the bank last April following a decade at the helm of British bank Lloyds (LLDTF).
But the Wall Street Journal said the inquiry focused on conduct including travel that breached Covid rules and his personal use of corporate aircraft.
Europe's loud, rule-breaking unvaccinated minority are falling out of society
From CNN's Rob Picheta
Before Covid-19, Nicolas Rimoldi had never attended a protest.
But somewhere along the pandemic's long and tortuous road, which saw his native Switzerland imposing first one lockdown, then another, and finally introducing vaccination certificates, Rimoldi decided he had had enough.
Because he has chosen not to get vaccinated, student and part-time supermarket cashier Rimoldi is -- for now, at least -- locked out of much of public life.
Without a vaccine certificate, he can no longer complete his degree or work in a grocery store. He is barred from eating in restaurants, attending concerts or going to the gym.
"People without a certificate like me, we're not a part of society anymore," he said. "We're excluded. We're like less valuable humans."
As the pandemic has moved into its third year, and the Omicron variant has sparked a new wave of cases, governments around the world are still grappling with the challenge of bringing the virus under control.
Vaccines, one of the most powerful weapons in their armories, have been available for a year but a small, vocal minority of people -- such as Rimoldi -- will not take them.
Beijing locks down building after single Omicron case detected
From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Beijing Bureau
At an office building in China's capital on Sunday, masked Covid control personnel lugged boxes of pillows and bedding through the closely guarded entrance for white collar workers stuck inside, preparing for what may be days of lockdown as Beijing rushes to prevent the spread of Omicron ahead of the Winter Olympics.
The snap lockdown meant the building in the west of the city was sealed off without advance warning, with everybody inside unable to leave and subject to compulsory Covid testing. The decision to lock the office down came after an employee tested positive for Omicron on Saturday -- the city's first recorded case of the highly transmissible variant.
For the past week, officials in Beijing had been on high alert as an Omicron outbreak spread in Tianjin, a major port city just 30 minutes away by high-speed rail. The cluster had already spread to two other cities hundreds of miles away.
According to detailed surveillance data collected by officials, the Beijing woman infected with Omicron had not come into contact with a confirmed case and hadn't left the capital in the past 14 days, raising fears the variant may already be spreading in the community.
Unlike most of the world, China is pursuing a zero-Covid strategy that relies on stringent restrictions including mass testing, lockdowns and long quarantine for international arrivals.
India reports more than 250,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row
From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi
India has reported more than quarter of a million confirmed Covid-19 cases, the fifth consecutive day that infections have surpassed that number.
The country logged 258,089 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing its total tally to 37,380,253, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
The total death toll stands at 486,451, with 385 new deaths recorded Monday.
With cases steadily rising, the Election Commission of India has extended a ban on all physical political rallies, roadshows and other forms of political gatherings for upcoming state elections until January 22, according to an order issued Saturday.
On Sunday India recorded 271,202 new cases, levels not seen since late May during its devastating second wave.
Sunday also marked a year since India launched its vaccination drive. Since then, around 70% of the adult population have been fully vaccinated while 92% have received their first dose.
UK cuts isolation period to five days
From CNN's Jack Guy and Lauren Kent in London
From Monday, people with Covid-19 in the United Kingdom can stop self-isolating after five full days, as long as they don't have a temperature and return negative test results on days five and six
Those who return positive test results must continue to self-isolate until they record two consecutive negative results on separate days, according to a statement from the UK Department of Health & Social Care.
"This will support essential public services and keep supply chains running over the winter," reads the statement.
People should take the first test no earlier than day five of self-isolation, according to the statement, with the second taken the next day.
Negative results must be reported on the UK government website before people can return to school or work.
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the decision had been taken following a robust review of the evidence.
“This is a balanced and proportionate approach to restore extra freedoms and reduce the pressure on essential public services over the winter," he said in the statement.
“It is crucial people only stop self-isolating after two negative tests to ensure you are not infectious."
Javid also said that vaccination is the "best defence" against Covid-19 and urged people to take up the offer of getting a shot.
UK authorities previously cut the self-isolation period from 10 days to seven days on December 22.
Day zero is the day someone first noticed symptoms, or the day they took their test if they are asymptomatic, according to the statement.