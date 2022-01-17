Novak Djokovic has arrived back in the Serbian capital of Belgrade after his deportation from Australia ended his hopes of playing in the Australian Open.

Djokovic, the world number one men's tennis player, traveled to Serbia from Melbourne via Dubai.

He lost a court challenge on Sunday against the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on public health and order grounds.

Under Australian law, Djokovic can be banned from the country for three years, though Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews hasn't ruled out an exemption.

"Any application will be reviewed on its merits," she said.

Read the full story below.