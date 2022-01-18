Hospitals in Oklahoma City are overwhelmed, with no ICU beds or inpatient beds available as the Omicron coronavirus variant causes a surge of new hospitalizations.

Staff shortages are also biting, according to an open letter from the chief medical officers of the four major Oklahoma City healthcare systems published Monday.

“Our emergency departments are overflowing. Our caregivers are still strong, but they are exhausted. Even these heroes can't keep up much longer,” said the letter signed by the chief medical officers of INTEGRIS Health, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Oklahoma University Health hospitals and SSM-Health St. Anthony.

“Soon, you or a loved one may need us for life-saving care, whether for a stroke, emergency appendectomy or trauma from a car accident, and we might not be able to help. This pandemic isn't just impacting care for Covid patients.”

On Monday morning, 107 patients were waiting for beds in Oklahoma City emergency rooms, according to the letter.

There were 12,841 new cases of Covid-19 in Oklahoma Monday, bringing the total of active cases in the state to 110,244, according to the latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This makes for a 7-day rolling average for new cases of 10,642.

In addition, the letter cited hundreds of co-workers in quarantine, or unable to come to work because of children out of school, which has “crippled our already limited staff.”

The letter encouraged the public to go to community testing locations rather than the emergency room for Covid-19 testing, in order to leave the emergency department for very sick people.

The letter also called on the public to be kind to healthcare workers.

“Violence against health care workers is at an all-time high,” the letter said. “Our caregivers are wounded from this two-year battle and are being asked to work under unconscionable conditions. Please be kind and patient with them.”

CNN has reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Health for comment.