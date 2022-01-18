The Smithsonian Institution announced it will reduce the hours of operation for its museums and the National Zoo until further notice, citing staffing shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Smithsonian recently announced reduced days and hours of operation for its Washington museums for the period of Jan. 5 - Jan. 17 in anticipation of unprecedented staff shortages due to COVID-19. Smithsonian leadership evaluated operations, staffing needs and public visitation patterns during these two weeks. This newly modified schedule reflects the continued need to reduce operations due to ongoing staff shortages while accommodating the needs of the public by opening more museums on weekends,” the institution said in a statement.
Starting Tuesday, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of African American History and Culture will be open five days a week.
The Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery, the Renwick Gallery, the Hirshhorn Museum, the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Museum of African Art, the Arts and Industries building, and the National Zoo will move to a Thursday – Sunday schedule, operating only four days a week.
The National Air and Space Museum, the National Postal Museum and the Anacostia Community Museum will be closed to the public all together.
The only museums remaining open seven days a week are the Smithsonian Institution Building – also known as “The Castle” – and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.