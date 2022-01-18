World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron variant

By Jack Guy and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 7:39 a.m. ET, January 18, 2022
1 min ago

Smithsonian museums and National Zoo reduce operating hours, citing staffing shortages

From CNN's Aileen Graef

The Smithsonian Institution announced it will reduce the hours of operation for its museums and the National Zoo until further notice, citing staffing shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Smithsonian recently announced reduced days and hours of operation for its Washington museums for the period of Jan. 5 - Jan. 17 in anticipation of unprecedented staff shortages due to COVID-19. Smithsonian leadership evaluated operations, staffing needs and public visitation patterns during these two weeks. This newly modified schedule reflects the continued need to reduce operations due to ongoing staff shortages while accommodating the needs of the public by opening more museums on weekends,” the institution said in a statement.

Starting Tuesday, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of African American History and Culture will be open five days a week.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery, the Renwick Gallery, the Hirshhorn Museum, the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Museum of African Art, the Arts and Industries building, and the National Zoo will move to a Thursday – Sunday schedule, operating only four days a week.

The National Air and Space Museum, the National Postal Museum and the Anacostia Community Museum will be closed to the public all together.

The only museums remaining open seven days a week are the Smithsonian Institution Building – also known as “The Castle” – and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

17 min ago

Oklahoma City hospitals are at “breaking point” with no ICU beds available, hospital leaders say

From CNN’s Ed Lavandera and Chris Boyette

Hospitals in Oklahoma City are overwhelmed, with no ICU beds or inpatient beds available as the Omicron coronavirus variant causes a surge of new hospitalizations.

Staff shortages are also biting, according to an open letter from the chief medical officers of the four major Oklahoma City healthcare systems published Monday.

“Our emergency departments are overflowing. Our caregivers are still strong, but they are exhausted. Even these heroes can't keep up much longer,” said the letter signed by the chief medical officers of INTEGRIS Health, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Oklahoma University Health hospitals and SSM-Health St. Anthony.

“Soon, you or a loved one may need us for life-saving care, whether for a stroke, emergency appendectomy or trauma from a car accident, and we might not be able to help. This pandemic isn't just impacting care for Covid patients.”

On Monday morning, 107 patients were waiting for beds in Oklahoma City emergency rooms, according to the letter.

There were 12,841 new cases of Covid-19 in Oklahoma Monday, bringing the total of active cases in the state to 110,244, according to the latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This makes for a 7-day rolling average for new cases of 10,642.

In addition, the letter cited hundreds of co-workers in quarantine, or unable to come to work because of children out of school, which has “crippled our already limited staff.”

The letter encouraged the public to go to community testing locations rather than the emergency room for Covid-19 testing, in order to leave the emergency department for very sick people.

The letter also called on the public to be kind to healthcare workers.

“Violence against health care workers is at an all-time high,” the letter said. “Our caregivers are wounded from this two-year battle and are being asked to work under unconscionable conditions. Please be kind and patient with them.”

CNN has reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Health for comment.

28 min ago

China's capital reports three new Covid infections, and two are linked to previous Omicron case

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

Beijing has reported three new Covid-19 infections since Monday, two of which have been found to be linked to the first Omicron case reported in the city over the weekend.

The two linked cases were identified in the mother of the first Omicron patient, who she lives with, and a colleague of the first case, the municipal government announced in a briefing Tuesday. 

The government didn't say if the two cases were of the Omicron variant, but confirmed they were linked to the woman who was announced on Saturday as the city's first Omicron case.

A third case of the Delta variant was also reported, which was not linked to the other cases, officials said Tuesday.

So far, Beijing has reported a total of four local symptomatic cases in this wave of infections, according to the municipal government.

Neighborhoods where the four cases live have been put under lockdown and residents are banned from leaving their homes, as authorities try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the Winter Olympics, which are set to begin on February 4. 

56 min ago

French Constitutional Court to rule on vaccine pass bill on Friday

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris 

France’s Constitutional Court said Tuesday it will be rule on January 21 whether the government’s vaccine pass can become law.

The new law would require the French to have proof of full vaccination to access a wide range of everyday activities, such as visiting restaurants and bars or making long-distance journeys on public transport between regions. A negative PCR or antigen test would no longer be accepted. 

France’s parliament voted on January 16 in favor of the vaccine pass. A decision from the court supporting the bill’s legitimacy is the final step before it becomes law.

The court said that more than 60 lawmakers from the National Assembly and more than 60 in the Senate referred the bill to the court to determine its legitimacy. 

If supported by the Constitutional Court, the law would also come into effect on January 21.

56 min ago

Two ex-flight attendants charged with violating anti-pandemic regulations in Hong Kong

From CNN's Wayne Chang and Teele Rebane in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police have charged two former Cathay Pacific airline flight attendants for violating the “Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation” in the city, a government press release said Monday.

According to the release, the two ex-flight attendants arrived in Hong Kong from the United States on December 24 and 25, 2021 respectively.

On December 25 and 27, the two “conducted unnecessary activities” while they were meant to be in isolation, the press release said.

Both subsequently tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant. They have since been discharged after being treated, the press release said.

The two are currently out on bail with their case hearing due on February 9.

They are “no longer employed by Cathay Pacific,” the airline told CNN in an email statement.

“Cathay Pacific is acutely aware of the critical importance of complying with anti-pandemic measures both in Hong Kong and overseas,” it added.

1 hr 37 min ago

Fourth vaccine shot boosts antibodies, but likely not enough to stop Omicron infections, say researchers

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Early data out of Israel suggests that a fourth dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccine can bring an increase in antibodies -- more than what's been seen after a third dose -- but it still might not be enough to protect against breakthrough infections caused by the Omicron variant.

"These are very preliminary results. This is before any publication, but we're giving it out since we understand the urgency of the public to get any information possible about the fourth dose," Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infection Prevention and Control Unit at Sheba Medical Center, told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday about the data.

"We have a follow-up of the Pfizer vaccine for two weeks now, and we have a follow-up of the Moderna vaccine just for one week at this time point. And what we see is that the Pfizer vaccine, after two weeks, you see an enhancement or increase in the number of antibodies and neutralizing antibodies -- a pretty nice increase. It's even a little bit higher than what we had after the third dose," Regev-Yochay said. "Yet, this is probably not enough for the Omicron."

Fourth vaccine dose boosts antibodies, researchers say, but likely not enough to prevent Omicron breakthrough infections
1 hr 38 min ago

One in five Americans have been infected with Covid-19

From CNN Health’s Virginia Langmaid

At least 20% of Americans have now been infected with Covid-19 over the course of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, at least 66,356,336 cases of Covid-19 have been detected over the course of the pandemic in the United States. More than 800,000 people have died.

The US is currently averaging 777,453 new cases and 1,797 new deaths per day, according to JHU data.

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday said the Omicron wave is not moving across the country at the same pace.

While cases are plateauing and even declining in some regions, Americans should not expect a national peak soon and that the next few weeks will be tough, said Murthy.

1 hr 42 min ago

Unvaccinated over 60s face fines of €100 per month in Greece

From CNN’s Hira Humayun

Greece will impose fines of €100 ($114) per month on unvaccinated adults over the age of 60, the state-run Athens News Agency reported on Monday.

The fines will start off at €50 for the month of January, after which they will double.

All residents who were born before December 31, 1961 need to have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday, January 16, in order to avoid the fine, as per Greece’s vaccine mandate for adults over 60, which took effect on Monday.

Fines would stop being imposed on the first day of the month after an individual receives their first dose, and if an individual fails to receive their second dose, fines would be reinstated starting from when the second dose should have been received, according to state media.

Money collected from the fines will be used to support the country’s health system in its response to the pandemic.

Exemptions to the vaccine mandate include those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days; those who opted to get vaccinated at home but have not yet received an appointment date; and those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

1 hr 53 min ago

Australia reports deadliest day of Covid-19 outbreak

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

Australia reported at least 74 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, the highest number of daily deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures from state health departments.

The total included 36 in New South Wales, 22 in Victoria and 16 in Queensland. Other states and territories are yet to report their daily figures.

The previous record daily death toll nationwide was 57 on January 13, health department statistics showed.

In New South Wales -- the state reporting the highest number of daily deaths in the country -- 93.8% of people aged 16 or above have received two vaccine doses as of Monday, NSW Health said. A total of 26.5% have had three vaccine doses, it added.