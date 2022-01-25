Covid-19 outbreak on Australian ship complicates Tonga relief effort

Members of the Australian Defence Force board the HMAS Adelaide at the Port of Brisbane in Australia as they prepare to depart for an aid mission in Tonga on January 20. (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force via Getty Images)

A Covid-19 outbreak aboard an Australian navy ship on its way to Tonga has complicated getting crucial aid to the disaster-struck Pacific island, according to Australia's Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

Speaking to CNN affiliate Sky News Australia Tuesday, Dutton said 23 cases of Covid-19 have been detected on the HMAS Adelaide since it left Brisbane on Jan. 21. There are over 600 people aboard the ship.

The Australian ship was due to arrive in Tonga this week following the massive volcanic eruption on Jan. 15, which left much of the country covered in volcanic ash and triggered tsunami waves that flooded islands.

All aid coming into the country so far has been contactless to prevent the risk of Covid-19 spreading in the nation — which has only seen a single case since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ll work with the Tongan authorities to keep that vessel at sea to make sure that there is no threat,” Dutton said. “Obviously, they need the aid desperately but they don't want the risk of Covid, so we'll work through all of that as quickly as we can."

"There can be contactless delivery of much of this equipment as well, so it might mean HMAS Adelaide is able to dock and provide the support and then we move on from there," Dutton said.

The ship is transporting a 40-bed field hospital, four helicopters, small boats and other vehicles, in addition to water desalination equipment, communications gear and temporary shelters.

Australia has already sent some humanitarian supplies that arrived last week in Tonga on air force planes.