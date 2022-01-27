Schoolchildren use hand sanitizer and have their temperature checked before entering their classrooms in New Delhi on November 1. (Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images)

A delegation of parents have led a petition with more than 1,600 signatures asking for the government to open schools in New Delhi, which have been shut for more than 600 days during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools first closed in the national capital territory on March 1, 2020, due to the pandemic. Many were allowed to reopen on Nov. 1, 2021, but were again shut just 16 days later due to high pollution levels.

As schools began to reopen in November and early December, India's third wave forced them to again close.

On Wednesday, the delegation met with Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who afterward released a statement calling for the government to allow schools to open.

“We closed schools when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now,” Sisodia said in a tweet Wednesday.

The deputy chief minister's office said in the statement that the New Delhi government would recommend the reopening of schools to the New Delhi Disaster Management Authority in a meeting on Thursday.

“Our children lack a voice, they lack a vote, and unlike spa lobbies or restaurant lobbies who have been pushing for reopening, someone needs to speak up on behalf of our children,” Dharini Mathur, one of the parents demanding the reopening of schools, told CNN.

On Wednesday, New Delhi reported 7,498 new Covid-19 cases, a decline from the more than 20,000 cases it reported earlier this month, according to local health bulletins.

Overall, India reported more than 286,000 cases over the past day — down from a record of over 533,000 cases on Jan. 14 — and 573 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.