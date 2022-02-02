Norway announced on Tuesday it would be removing “many of the infection control measures” the country has lived with during the winter, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

Working from home will no longer be mandatory and the requirement for quarantine with be removed, with the exception of those who are infected.

The decision was implemented upon reflection of Omicron’s impact, which was determined to cause “less serious illness,” as well as the success of the vaccines in Norway, leading health authorities to say the country “can live with a lot of infection.”

“We can open up even if the infection grows quickly,” Støre said.

Despite the current optimistic mood, the country’s health ministry has maintained some measures as a cautionary approach, saying Norway “cannot let go completely”.

“The National Institute of Public Health estimates that as many as three to four million Norwegians could get [coronavirus] before the summer. In order to maintain control of such a rapid growth in infection, it is necessary to retain some measures,” the prime minister said.

“But let there be no doubt: We are entering a new phase of the pandemic. We will live with a lot of infection. We can live with a lot of infection,” Støre added.

The prime minister reiterated the need for the country to “find the right balance” in order to ”live much more normally.”

Some of the measures health authorities are keeping include the “general recommendation to keep a distance of one meter” and the use of “face masks in shops, public transport and the like, when it is not possible to keep your distance.”