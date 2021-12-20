With Covid-19 cases spiking around the world right before Christmas, many are trying to decide if they should still go ahead with their plans to gather and celebrate with family.

Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst and former Baltimore City health commissioner, recommends some safety precautions for those who want to keep their Christmas plans.

Quarantine for at least three days before your visit.

If a person is vaccinated, "ideally they leave three days in between, essentially they quarantine in that period, and get tested again" before visiting an older and/or immunocompromised person.

"We know that breakthrough infections are happening. It doesn't mean the vaccines don't work. It means there is so much virus around us, even vaccinated people are getting the spillover effect," Wen said Monday.

Get tested.

"If somebody who is vaccinated visits unvaccinated family members, ideally everybody should get tested on the day of the visit," she explained.

Observe the "two out of three" rule.

For people who are gathering indoors over the holidays, Dr. Wen recommends that you have two out of the three things — vaccination, testing or masking.

If everyone is fully vaccinated and boosted, "ideally, everybody also gets tested that same day with a rapid test," she said. "If nobody is vaccinated or there's some people there who are unvaccinated, if you are getting together, you should be masked and you should be tested. Basically, you should have two out of three things — vaccination, testing or masking — at this point with that much virus around us."

"The closer your test is to when you're gathering with people the better," she added.

