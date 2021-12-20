South Africa is "over the curve," says chair of national medical association

A technician uses a multi-channel pipette dropper to dispense material during Covid-19 antibody neutralization testing in a laboratory at the African Health Research Institute (AHRI) in Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. South Africas hospital admission rate as a percentage of new Covid-19 cases identified dropped sharply in the second week of the current infection wave driven by the omicron variant, compared with the same week of the third wave. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Covid-19 case numbers in South Africa have started to decline, said Dr. Angelique Coetzee, national chair of the South African Medical Association, on Monday.

“What we currently see is our cases, sort of, we’re over the curve – it’s sort of coming down. You know, in Gauteng, which was the epicenter, the numbers are much lower,” Coetzee told CNN.

While she did note that Covid-19 is still spreading in other areas of the country because of the holidays, "in total, if you look at our numbers, it’s going down."

The positivity rate is still high at around 30%, she added.

"The reason is that people go and test. There's a lot of testing done. Incidentally, since the 9th of December, it seems there are more people going for tests than going to get their vaccines. It's very interesting to look at the behavior of people," she told CNN.

The Omicron variant has not caused the death rate to spike and the cases are "much, much" less severe than Delta cases, and the Coetzee said.

