The Omicron variant is now dominant in the US

By Jack Guy, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Aditi Sangal

Updated 11:46 p.m. ET, December 20, 2021
59 min ago

New Zealand delays border reopening over Omicron concerns

From CNN’s Sophie Jeong

New Zealand said Tuesday it is pushing back its phased border reopening by about a month over concerns of the Omicron variant.

“Waiting till the end of February will increase New Zealand’s overall protection and slow Omicron’s eventual spread,” Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said in a statement Tuesday.
“There’s no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it’s important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans.”

Hipkins said New Zealand's Cabinet has agreed to a suite of other precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community. They include reducing the interval between a second Covid-19 vaccine dose and a booster shot from six months to four months and increasing the required length of stay for returning travelers from seven days to 10 days in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

“Currently, returnees do their final three days of isolation at home. Bringing those final three days back into MIQ reduces the risk of the virus entering the community,” Hipkins said.

Additional border protections include shortening the pre-departure test requirement from 72 hours to 48 hours before travel.

On Tuesday, New Zealand reported 28 new locally transmitted cases and five imported Covid-19 cases, according to its Ministry of Health. 

36 min ago

Australia's New South Wales surpasses 3,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for the first time 

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Lizzy Yee

A worker speaks to people queued inside their cars at the St.Vincent's Bondi Covid-19 testing center on December 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.
A worker speaks to people queued inside their cars at the St.Vincent's Bondi Covid-19 testing center on December 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

New South Wales reported a record 3,057 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday — the first time the Australian state has identified more than 3,000 infections in a single day.

Two deaths were also reported: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, NSW Health said in a statement Tuesday. There are 284 people in hospital with Covid-19.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he will hold an emergency National Cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Morrison called for leaders to tailor their approaches while considering the spread of the Omicron variant, but to avoid reinstating travel restrictions ahead of the Christmas holiday.  

"We’re going to need to continue to calibrate how we manage this virus and how we live with this virus in the face of Omicron," Morrison said to reporters in the state of Queensland. "But we’re not going back to lockdowns. We’re not going back to shutting down peoples’ lives. We’re going forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility."

Queensland cases rising: Meanwhile, Queensland health authorities warned Tuesday they are seeing a doubling in cases every two days — a growing number of which are the Omicron variant — but said they will move forward with easing quarantine restrictions. 

"We're seeing about two cases of Omicron diagnosed for every one case of Delta, so Omicron has become the dominant virus here," Queensland chief health officer John Gerrard said in a briefing Tuesday. 

Queensland identified 86 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total infections reported by the state to 2,428.

3 hr 1 min ago

First Omicron-related death in US was an unvaccinated person

From CNN's Dave Alsup

A man in Texas, whose death was related to the Omicron coronavirus variant, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with Covid-19, according to a release from Harris County Public Health.

"The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from Covid-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions," the release said.

The case is the first known confirmed Omicron-related death in the United States. 

County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death on Monday, saying the man was in his 50s. 

1 hr 11 min ago

Colombia reports first Omicron cases

From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota, Colombia

People are inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin, Colombia, on December 14, 2021.
People are inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination center in Medellin, Colombia, on December 14, 2021. (Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)

Colombia reported its first three Omicron cases on Monday, according to the National Institute of Health.

In a video posted on Twitter, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said all three cases were detected in travelers who had arrived from the United States and Spain. Two of the cases were found in the city of Cartagena and one in the city of Santa Marta.  

Both cities are popular tourist destinations on Colombia's Caribbean coast.

Ruiz said there is "no community circulation yet" of the variant. 

3 hr 51 min ago

4 hr 3 min ago

Biden had close contact with Covid-19-positive staff member

From CNN's NikkI Carvajal 

President Joe Biden walking towards the Oval Office after returning to the White House via Marine One on Monday, December 20.
President Joe Biden walking towards the Oval Office after returning to the White House via Marine One on Monday, December 20. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA)

A member of the White House staff who is a close contact of the President tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, the White House revealed in a statement. 

The individual, who the White House described as a “mid-level staffer,” tested positive on Monday morning after experiencing Covid symptoms on Sunday. 

“Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” the statement from press secretary Jen Psaki said. “This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as is required for everyone traveling with the President. This staff member did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, and was tested on Monday.” 

The President received a negative PCR test on Monday and will take another one on Wednesday, the White House said. 

“As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the President will continue with his daily schedule,” the statement reads. 

Earlier Monday, Psaki told reporters that breakthrough cases of Covid-19 are expected in response to a question about whether there had been recent outbreaks of the virus at agencies within the administration or the White House itself

“The President has a full schedule today and is not in need of quarantine,” Psaki said, answering specifically whether President Biden had been a close contact of any Covid-positive staffers. “We will provide information to all of you as outlined with our commitment from just a few months ago about being transparent about close contacts. I don't have any updates for you at this point in time.”

She said that Covid protocols within the White House “go above and beyond CDC guidelines.”   

“We expect there to be breakthrough cases across the country, and certainly in the federal government," Psaki continued, stressing that the important factor is that 99% of White House staff is vaccinated.

Pressed on if there had been outbreaks Psaki responded: “I point you to different agencies to give any additional information but I would just note that we do expect there to be breakthrough cases.”

Later, Psaki said the President was “regularly” tested, but did not know offhand when he was last tested. She added that anyone in close contact with Biden must be tested daily.

4 hr 41 min ago

Only these 2 states have no cases of the Omicron variant so far

From CNN's Dave Alsup

The Covid-19 Omicron variant has been identified in at least 48 US states, in addition to Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, according to public statements from hospital systems and state officials in their respective states.

Only Oklahoma and South Dakota have not yet reported cases of the variant.

The Omicron variant causes over 73% of new coronavirus cases in the US, according to estimates posted Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The week ending Dec. 18, Omicron accounted for 73.2% of cases, with Delta making up an additional 26.6%.

The week prior, ending Dec. 11, Omicron was estimated at 12.6% of circulating virus, versus Delta’s 87%. Previously, the CDC estimated Omicron accounted for about 3% that week.

The week ending Dec. 4, Omicron caused less than 1% of new cases.

It's been just 20 days since the US detected its first case of Omicron.  

 

5 hr 5 min ago

5 hr 41 min ago

London cancels New Year’s Eve event in Trafalgar Square over Covid-19 concerns

From CNN’s Lauren Kent and Samantha Beech

A planned New Year’s Eve event in London has been canceled over Covid-19 concerns, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted on Monday. 

“Due to the surge in Covid cases, we’ve taken the difficult decision to cancel our NYE event in Trafalgar Square,” said the tweet from Khan’s verified account. “The safety of all Londoners must come first. A spectacular NYE celebration showcasing our city will still be shown on midnight on BBC1 – I urge all Londoners to tune in.” 

A statement attached to the tweet said the planned celebration was expected to host 6,500 people in Trafalgar Square. 

“This will be very disappointing for many Londoners, but we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus,” Khan said. “I’m proud that we will still have an incredible broadcast spectacular to watch on our screens, which will showcase our great city to the rest of the world.”

Some context: London isn’t the first European city to cancel or amend New Year’s Eve celebrations over Covid-19 concerns. On Saturday, Paris canceled its traditional fireworks display over the Champs-Elysées Avenue to welcome the New Year due to the renewed Covid-19 surge. In Italy, Rome is among several cities which have decided to cancel New Year's festivities over Covid-19 health concerns.