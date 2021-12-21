UK PM says there's not "enough evidence" to justify tougher Covid-19 measures before Christmas

There will be no further Covid-19 restrictions brought in for England before Christmas, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday, adding that there is not currently "enough evidence" to justify tougher measures.
In a pre-recorded statement released on his Twitter account, Johnson said “in view of the continuing uncertainty about several things – the severity of Omicron, uncertainty about the hospitalization rate or the impact of the vaccine rollout or the boosters, we don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.”
He did not rule out bringing in any further measures after Christmas, however, adding “if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed.”
"What this means is that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans but the situation remains finely balanced and I would urge everyone to exercise caution, to keep protecting yourselves and your loved ones, especially the vulnerable," Johnson added.
What the numbers look like: On Tuesday, the UK reported at least 90,629 new coronavirus cases and 172 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test. The country also reported 15,363 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total number of confirmed Omicron cases to at least 60,508, according to data from the UK Health Security Agency.
