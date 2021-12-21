UK PM says there's not "enough evidence" to justify tougher Covid-19 measures before Christmas

Senior administration officials touted the government's purchase of 500 million rapid tests to ship to Americans next month as a "massive" and "unprecedented purchase," but were unable to provide any new details about exactly when the website to request the tests will launch and how quickly tests will be shipped out.

Biden will deliver remarks later today on the at-home tests and his administration's Covid-19 response.

"We're working through all the details. And we'll have those in the coming weeks," a senior administration official said during a briefing with CNN.

The official said the "first deliveries" of those tests will happen in January and that the website will launch "in January or around January as well." The official also said the White House is "working through all the details" when asked how Americans without internet access could secure tests.

The White House's decision to ship free at-home tests to any American who wants one marks a shift for a White House whose press secretary just two weeks ago scoffed at the idea of shipping tests to every American.

Pressed on that shift, a senior administration official insisted that the new plan "builds" on the administration's previous testing initiatives and pointed to increased supply.

"For the first time in the course of this pandemic because of all the actions we've taken -- because of FDA authorizing a lot of tests, because we created the market, because we've used the DPA consistently for the last 11 months — we have the ability to make this purchase. We have the manufacturing capacity for a massive purchase like that starting in January," the official said. "If there's more we can do, we will do it."

The official also pointed out that "demand for tests...has spiked now" amid the Omicron surge and the holiday season and said that the government's purchase of 500 million tests is an extra layer on top of existing commercial supply.